Openings statements set in murder retrial of Ohio officer

Three black jurors and nine white jurors have been chosen to hear former University of Cincinnati police Officer Ray Tensing’s murder and manslaughter retrial, over the 2015 fatal shooting of Samuel DuBose. During opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer’s retrial, prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid told OH jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life.

The retrial judge has ruled that certain pieces of evidence presented in Tensing’s first trial will not be admitted in the retrial.

Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday, followed by testimony from the first witnesses in the retrial of Ray Tensing.

Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.

The jury consists of seven white women, two white men, one black man, and two black women.

Meanwhile, certain media members are still waiting on a ruling related to a lawsuit filed against Judge Leslie Ghiz. But Tensing’s attorney, Stew Mathews, said in November the shooting was justified as Tensing feared for his life and only fired to prevent being run over. The shooting was caught on the former officer’s body camera, the footage from which contradicted his claims that DuBose drove off and dragged Tensing in an attempt to get away. Mathews said the defense would remain unchanged.

Though it was lawful for Tensing to ask Dubose to step out of the vehicle when he did not produce a driver’s license, Deters said, “What Tensing did next was not legitimate”.