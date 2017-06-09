Oppo R11 Plus launched with 6-inch display, dual cameras, Android Nougat

After launching its new flagship R11 smartphone in China earlier this week, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo on Friday announced its another flagship smartphone, dubbed as “Oppo R11 Plus” in company’s homeland, China.

Starting with the Oppo R11 Plus, the phone features a 6-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Both of them runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat with company’s ColorOS 3.1 running on top of it. Oppo R11 and the R11 Plus both come equipped with a similar camera module i.e 16-Megapixel primary sensor with a wide angle lens and an additional 20-Megapixel sensor.

We’re still waiting to find out when and where the Oppo R11 and R11 Plus will become available but at least we had a good look at the retail package the phones will ship in.

The R11 Plus, as the name itself suggests is a bigger variant of the Oppo R11 and brings some changes to justify the “Plus” moniker.

The Oppo R11 and R11 Plus are fuelled with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip. The battery capacity under the hood of this device is a capacious 4000mAh battery unit. To recall, Oppo R11 has been launched with 4GB RAM. There are two sensors of 16MP Sony IMX398 and 20MP Sony IMX350. A dual tone LED flash.accompanies the cameras. No words on India launch as of it, however, chances are that Oppo might unveil both the devices in India very soon, in the upcoming months. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The Oppo R11 is backed by a 2900mAh battery.

The fingerprint scanner of the smartphones, on the other hand, are located at the rear side of the devices and the lock button of the smartphones are placed at the right-hand side of the devices.