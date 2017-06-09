Ostapenko beats Bacsinszky to reach final

Bacsinszky bested No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets in her quarterfinal match. But at last year’s US Open, she lost in the Final, and she made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open to start the 2017 Grand Slam season.

Ostapenko has never made the semis of a major.

“Caroline was playing pretty well today, and at the beginning it was really windy and was really tough for me to get my game, because I couldn’t expect where the ball was bouncing”.

“The match was really tough, I think it was a battle”, Ostapenko said afterwards. For the first time since 1979 at a major, the quarterfinals at Roland Garros did not feature a single former Grand Slam victor on the women’s side.

19-year-old Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the first set of the match against an experienced Caroline Wozniacki has conceded with the account 0:5, but nearly saved the party.

Bacsinszky reached the Roland Garros semi-finals for the second time yesterday with a rain-hit 6-4, 6-4 win over home hope Kristina Mladenovic.

Wozniacki, playing in her second quarter-final at the French, had no solution once her opponent found her range.

Once more that “Kiki-Kiki-Kiki” chant was the soundtrack to Court Philippe-Chatrier, but it was a short-lived affair, with Bacsinszky breaking twice either side of a held service game, to lead 4-3 and serving. Karolina Pliskova will take on Simona Halep while Timea Bacsinszky will face Jelena Ostapenko. I play tennis because I enjoy it, and I don’t want to get into any fight with anyone.

Ostapenko will meet 27-year-old Bacsinszky in their semi-final on Thursday – when both players celebrate their birthdays.

Men’s singles title favorites Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had to wait one more day for setting up their highly anticipated clash in the semifinals as their quarter-final matches were later cancelled due to rain.

Taking all the risks, Jelena Ostapenko has won the opening set against Timea Bacsinszky in the French Open semifinals. “I remember that I had, like, three towels that I wanted to give to my siblings because I have three”, she said.

“But it’s good to be nervous ― it shows that I am not a robot”.

Meanwhile, Alize Cornet attempted yesterday to roll back on describing her French Open embrace with compatriot Caroline Garcia as the “coldest kiss” she has received, backing her bitter rival to succeed at Roland Garros.

“I am really happy”.

Ostapenko didn’t lift her foot off the pedal as she took just 33 minutes to win the third set and the match in style to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Ostapenko became the first teenager to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam since American Madison Keys at the US Open in 2015.

Martina Navratilova, John McEnroe, Tracy Austin and Henri Leconte are among the greats who will also be in action this week.

Plus, the pace was entirely to her liking: 165 of the 211 points lasted fewer than five strokes.