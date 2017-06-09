Ostapenko wins 1st set in French Open semifinals

Ostapenko’s forehand, which this fortnight has averaged three miles per hour faster than Andy Murray‘s, had helped her blast her way past Sam Stosur and Wozniacki in the previous two rounds.

The women’s semifinals feature four players seeking a first Grand Slam title, and the No. 1 ranking is up for grabs, too.

The unseeded Ostapenko is ranked 47th in the world and displaying poise for a player who is the youngest in the field. She came back from a set down against No10 seed Venus Williams with her stunning brand of all-court flair, slice, drop-shots and more.

That unsafe approach paid dividends as she hit a crosscourt forehand victor then a backhand down the line to break for 5-2 in the decider. But there was nothing lucky about the way she prevailed in the biggest match of her career.

The last player to win their debut title at Roland Garros was Gustavo Kuerten on June 8, 1997 – the day Ostapenko was born.

“We had all the seasons of one day”, said the Swiss No 1 Timea Bacsinszky, after she had beaten the home favourite Kiki Mladenovic 6-4, 6-4 in the other completed match “There was a storm, sunshine and probably snow”. Take the four who competed first, on a stormy Tuesday.

Mladenovic appeared to deal better with the initial delay.

Bacsinszky saved a break point in the final game to move into a second semifinal at the French Open in the last three seasons. The Swiss player then won 12 of the 15 points before rain started falling again.

The third seed, who will become world No.1 if she defeats Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in Saturday’s showdown, benefited from her opponent’s unforced errors in the first set before Pliskova rediscovered her touch.

Latvian Jelena Ostapenko claimed a shock win over former world number one Caroline Wozniacki on Tuesday to book a semi-final spot at the French Open. The first rain delay lasted three hours, while the second delay was half an hour.

Bacsinszky, meanwhile, can now look forward to a second French Open semi-final in three years.

Ostapenko and Bacsinszky, also a semifinalist at Roland Garros two years ago, will meet Thursday. The men’s quarterfinals involving Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic that had been scheduled for Tuesday were postponed until Wednesday. No. 6 Dominic Thiem. Djokovic is the defending champion.

The tournament hopes to be able to resume those before the day is done.

All seven former Grand Slam champions in this year’s French Open draw, and seven of the 10 Major finalists had all fallen by the wayside by the quarter-finals.

Play has been halted in the women’s quarterfinals at the French Open because of rain.

No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland was leading 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4, 1-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier, while No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark was leading unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 2-5 at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

But the elements were not done, and she suffered a cruel time violation warning as she caught another errant ball-toss, and the French woman broke.

It is windy on both courts and dust from the clay is getting in players’ eyes.

“I feel 19 years old, I turn 20 in two days”, Ostapenko said. No. 6 Dominic Thiem of Austria.