Ostapenko wins birthday battle with Bacsinszky to reach French Open final

Fighting through rain delays, Ostapenko reaches the semifinals at the 2017 French Open.

The world number 47 has produced some of her finest performances on clay this season including a runner-up finish in Charleston before reaching the final four in Prague.

On the day she turned 20, Ostapenko became the first unseeded French Open finalist since 1983, using big and bold groundstrokes to end points lickety-split on the way to beating 30th-seeded Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday.

Bacsinszky, who also made the last four in 2015, will face unseeded Ostapenko who stunned Danish 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 for a place in Saturday’s final.

The Swiss struggled for form on clay before arriving at Roland Garros, suffering early exits in Rome, Madrid and Rabat.

Right from the off Ostapenko showed her confident best, crunching victor after winner, interspersed with unforced errors. While she has had a relatively easy draw to contend with – seeds getting knocked out in her quarter left, right and centre, she has only dropped two sets and played strongly.

“It was really hard because we had all the seasons rolled into one today”, Bacsinszky said.

“I love to play here, I love you guys, you’re wonderful”. Trailing 5-4, Wozniacki broke the teenager to love when Ostapenko sprayed three errors and double-faulted at 0-40 and the former U.S.

Firing stunning winners on both sides, Ostapenko was always the aggressor and after three breaks apiece in the opening set she took the tiebreak 7-4.

She then got the better of Carina Witthoeft in straight sets, winning the second 6-1, before dropping the first against Veronica Cepede, but coming back to win.

“I’m really happy, I can’t believe it”, the 19-year-old Ostapenko said.

Overwhelmed by Pliskova’s power in the second set, Halep regained the momentum in the decider, frustrating her second-seeded opponent with her ability to soak up punishment.

“Lucky her, she’s way younger than I am”, Bacsinszky said.

Jelena Ostapenko and Timea Bacsinszky both celebrate their birthdays on Thursday when they clash in the semi-finals. In the open era, the only Swiss woman to make a Grand Slam Final has been Martina Hingis.

Ostapenko, who upstaged injured Sam Stosur in the previous round, is contesting only her eighth grand slam.

The matchup suits Ostapenko, the 2014 Wimbledon junior champion: She is 4-0 against Wozniacki.

Before last week, she had only once made it as far as the third round of any Grand Slam tournament.

Caroline Garcia, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina and Simona Halep will contest the bottom half quarter-finals tonight. “I think it’s a nice gift”.