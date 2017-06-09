Out-of-nowhere Ostapenko to face Halep for French Open title

Meanwhile, J Ostapenko became the first Latvian player to reach the finals of a grand slam after beating 30th seed Swiss Timea T. Bacsinszky.

Ostapenko had a 20th birthday to remember as the big-hitter beat Timea Bacsinskzy – whose own 28th birthday wasn’t quite as good – 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-3 to reach Saturday’s final. “I really like competing in this tournament, but it was not easy as we had to go to the locker room twice for rain delays”.

“I didn’t think I would be in the final but every match I’ve played better“, Ostapenko said.

She’s the first Latvian player to ever reach a Grand Slam final, and will be the first unseeded player in the Open Era to contest a Grand Slam final.

Bacsinszky, the 30th seed, who needed a bandage applied to her right thigh midway through the first set, looked the more likely victor at that point as she sought to celebrate her 28th birthday by surpassing her semi-final run of 2015. “It was a really tough match”. I think it’s pretty cool, though. I won the first set and was very close to making the final and some thoughts were in my mind.

Overwhelmed by the second seed’s power in the second set, Halep regained the momentum in the decider, frustrating her opponent with her ability to soak up punishment. “I was already in the semis, and I was just trying to enjoy the game and show my best“.

Hugh Grant, who once attended a first round match in Bastad, was in the stands on Thursday for the Ostapenko-Bacsinszky semi-final. “I feel proud, because I think the mental part helped me a lot this tournament in all matches”, she added.

“I mean, when I came here”, Ostapenko said, her words spilling out with nary a pause in between, “of course I didn’t expect I would be in the final”. “She had more courage”.

Yet to win a WTA Tour final, Ostapenko could be the first player to lift the French Open as her maiden title since Gustavo Kuerten in 1997.

Thumping forehand: Kuerten won that year’s French Open – the first of three Roland Garros titles for the Brazilian – on the same day Ostapenko was born.

She was irresistible at times against the Swiss Bacsinszky in a frenetic match of 16 breaks of serve and in which she made 45 unforced errors.

“In the third set, everything was through the long rally, which is better for her and she’s winning on a higher percentage definitely”, Pliskova pointed out.

Halep said a stronger mentality enabled her to mount an astonishing fightback and beat Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals and the 2014 Roland Garros runner-up kept her composure to stand on the brink of a first major title.

Her average forehand speed exceeds men’s No. 1 Andy Murray’s and is only slight slower than 14-time grand slam victor Rafael Nadal’s. “Normally, my backhand is my favorite shot”, Ostapenko said with a smile.

“In some moments”, Ostapenko said, “I felt a little bit tight”.

– Bacsinszky when she realised she had won just one less point than her opponent Jelena Ostapenko in their semi-final on Thursday.

