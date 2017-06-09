Owner of Saks, Lord and Taylor cutting 2000 jobs

The current state of retail has prompted big changes at Hudson’s Bay Company.

“Through bold, decisive actions we are creating a more agile organization that will align our cost base with the all-channel environment that we are operating in”, said Jerry Storch, HBC’s CEO.

A spokesperson for the company tells the Wall Street Journal that the cuts will affect jobs at Hudson’s Bay corporate headquarters in Canada and store personnel.

Hudson’s Bay Co.is cutting 2,000 jobs in its core North American retail business, or 4 per cent of its work force in that market, as its losses mount amid falling sales in a fast-changing retail climate.

Among key organizational changes, the company said it would create two distinct leadership teams, one focused on Hudson’s Bay and one dedicated to Lord & Taylor, in order to “drive market-specific strategies”. “Rather than chase the rapid industry changes, our transformation plan will reposition HBC to get ahead and stay ahead”. Liz Rodbell, who previously headed both chains, will lead Lord & Taylor.

The restructuring is expected to save HBC more than $350 million.

It added that it expected take charges for restructuring of approximately C$95 million over the upcoming year and measures totaling over C$125 million of savings annually had been implemented already.

Storch said HBC’s expansion plans, including those in Europe and with its Saks discount chain, Off 5th, remain unchanged.

Mr. Storch said in an interview he had nothing new to disclose about a possible REIT, but “we strongly believe in the value of our real estate”.

Storch said that HBC still “believes in the department store”, especially in the Canadian market, though the US market may be “oversaturated” with retailers.

Reuters reported earlier that HBC has yet to file for a construction permit with the city for that location.

Hudson’s Bay was founded in 1670 primarily as a fur trading company and once claimed more than 40 percent of the land in what is now Canada and a significant portion of what became North Dakota and Minnesota. Adjusted losses were $1.19 per share, far lower than the projected loss of 69 cents in analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Retail sales for the quarter were C$3.2 billion, which represented a drop of 3% from the same period one year ago, and less than forecasts by analysts of just over C$3.26 billion.

It also announced a dividend cut to C$0.0125 per share, from C$0.05 per share.

News of the employee downsizing came on the same day that the retailer reported a 3% decline in retail sales to about $2.37 billion (or $3.2 billion Canadian) for the first quarter of 2017.