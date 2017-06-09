Pakistan must vacate its illegal occupation of PoK

Responding to the allegations made by the United Nations Human Rights Council chief that it was not giving access to a UN rights team to visit Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK), Pakistan on Thursday said that it was alwasys ready to allow access to UNHRC team to the region.

Further speaking on the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, Dhillon stated that after China builds an air base in Pakistan, it will be a serious issue for India as tension would arise. “India is using Afghan soil against Pakistan and also to sabotage Pakistan-Afghanistan relations”, he said at the weekly press briefing. “Internationally proscribed terrorist entities and their leaders continue to thrive in Pakistan with state support, even raising funds openly, in flagrant violation of its global obligations”, Alok Jha, counsellor (political) at the Indian mission in Geneva told the council. “We would like to reiterate that India is not the only victim of Pakistan’s preaching, practising, encouraging and nurturing terrorism”.

He asserted that Pakistan has always exercised restraint but India’s belligerance is a threat to regional peace and security.

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria also accused India of escalating tension at the LoC and the Working Boundary in order to divert global community’s attention from the human rights situation in Kashmir.

The spokesperson said an instable Afghanistan has affected Pakistan more than any other country.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947.

The opening statement by the UN Human Rights Chief highlighted issues that deserve top global attention.

“We have strongly taken up the issue of grave human rights violations in IoK at the Council of Human Rights in Geneva at the 35th Session, yesterday” he added.

“I would once again draw the attention to the fact that the present situation in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir was aggravated by sustained cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan”, Chander said.