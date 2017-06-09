Pakistani PM Sharif congratulates India on joining SCO

India is opposed to the $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the most important component of the Belt and Road Initiative, which passes through Pakistan-administered Kashmir and even skipped the two-day Belt and Road summit in Beijing in opposition to it.

Jaishankar said that during the meeting, both leaders averred that their two nations should not allow their differences to turn into disputes, but rather should turn them into opportunities.

“Terrorism is a major threat to humanity”, Modi said, adding that there was a need for concerted efforts to defeat terrorism and radicalisation.

“We fully accept the resolve of SCO to fight the twin evil of terrorism and extremism”.

“Terrorism is violation of human rights and basic human values”.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should consider forming its own system of national rating agencies, Katyrin said.

“India should focus more cooperation and work alongside to provide assistance to each other’s developmental goals”, Hua said.

Pakistan was awarded the membership at the Astana summit in Kazakhstan where scores of world leaders including Indian Premier Narendra Modi gathered.

Nazarbayev said the SCO unites about 40 percent of the world’s population.

“As leaders, we should leave a legacy of peace and amity for our future generations, not a toxic harvest of conflict and animosity”.

On the sidelines of the events in Astana, Mr. Zarif also met with his Uzbek counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, his Kyrgyz counterpart, Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldaev, and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Observers say that after the friction caused by the Belt and Road summit held in the Chinese capital that India boycotted, Beijing and New Delhi were now keen to re-pivot their ties in a positive direction.

A number of other SCO leaders also complimented China on initiating the mega project.

He will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping over breakfast and later with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The highlight for India is expected to be the Modi-Xi meeting, the first this year. “It is a very important moment for us”, Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is the current chair of the SCO, said, making the announcement at the Summit of the grouping here. Expressing his appreciation to China for India’s accession to the SCO, PM Modi said his country will work closely with China in the organisation.

Today, SCO has truly become transnational in coming decades it will serve as a strong link between Asia Pacific, East Asia, West Asia and the Atlantic region, he remarked. “The two sides should strengthen the complementarities of the development strategies and press ahead with the major cooperation projects such as energy and railways“. China is vocal about its stand to block India’s admission into the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). With the expansion of the grouping, the SCO will now represent over 40 per cent of humanity and almost 20 per cent of the global GDP.