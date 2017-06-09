Filed this week, the six-page federal indictment says victor worked as a federal contractor at a US government agency in Georgia between February and June and had a top secret security clearance.

“She’s not a flight risk”, said Gary Davis, Winner’s stepfather. Victor remained locked up Tuesda. Reality Winner of Augusta, Ga., is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.

A federal grand jury has indicted a woman accused of leaking classified documents to a news organization.

Prosecutors also said 25-year-old Reality Winner might try to flee the US if released on bond.

And there was a notation in one notebook, Solari said in which victor purportedly wrote, “I want to burn the White House down”.

The indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court charges 25-year-old Reality Winner with a single count of illegally retaining and transmitting national defense information. The federal crime carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if she’s convicted.

In the legal case, authorities say victor admitted to leaking the classified report once government officials traced her as the source.

The Intercept said the NSA report was dated May 5 – the same date court records cited for the documents victor is accused of leaking. The website The Intercept reported Monday it had obtained a classified National Security Agency report dated May 5 suggesting Russian hackers attacked at least one US voting software supplier days before last year’s presidential election. On about May 9, the indictment says, victor printed and removed a May 5 report on “intelligence activities by a foreign government directed at targets within the United States”.

Winner, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with the word “Inmate” on the back, spoke very little to Judge Brian Epps. She served six years in the Air Force before she moved to Georgia early this year, according to her mother, Billie Winner-Davis.

Solari said Winner’s laptop also contained software that could enable her to access online black-markets and buy items – such as a fake ID or passport – without revealing her identity or location.

Assistant US Attorney Jennifer Solari said it is unclear how much material is involved in the case.

The information reportedly has not changed the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, which found, “Russian intelligence obtained and maintained access to elements of multiple USA state or local electoral boards”. And during a recent jailhouse phone call to her mother, victor discussed some “documents”, raising concerns among federal authorities that she might have gathered other top secret information that has not yet been disclosed. She’s never run away from anything in her life.

“Because my client is a millennial and she knows how to use technology, that’s somehow proof of evil intent”, said Titus Nichols, Winner’s defense attorney. “They are scratching and clawing to build a mountain out of a molehill”.

Neither prosecutors nor Winner’s parents have identified the government agency where she worked at the time of her arrest.

Investigators said in court records that they wanted to search her property for a variety of computer information as well as possible contacts with media outlets as well as any possible contacts with “foreign governments, foreign powers, or agents of foreign powers”.

The judge said he was anxious about what happened to the portable hard drive prosecutors mentioned, as well as references victor had made in her notebook about the Middle East.

“Whether that’s a jest or not, it still concerns me”, Epps said.

Victor followed Edward Snowden, WikiLeaks, several accounts with links to the hacking collective Anonymous, and several “alt” government agency accounts that became popular after Trump’s inauguration.

“The government is not in any way suggesting the defendant has become a jihadist or that she is a Taliban sympathizer”, Solari told the judge.

Court records say victor admitted to mailing a copy of the classified report to a news outlet when an Federal Bureau of Investigation agent interviewed her at her home Saturday.