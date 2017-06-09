Paris Climate Agreement: Companies, Universities, States Sign ‘We Are Still In’ Statement

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the Paris climate change accord in Chicago on Friday. Carney’s decision to join the U.S. Climate Alliance.

“It would be unfortunate to lose a leading partner like the United States in the global journey to secure a green and safe planet for ourselves and our future generations”, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, informing that Bangladesh is “disappointed”.

Big names like Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Levi Strauss and Tiffany are in the group, called “We Are Still In“, along with more than 100 mayors and governors and a range of colleges and universities.

The signatories declared they are dedicated to doing what it takes to curb carbon emissions to keep climate change to 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, as the Paris Climate Agreement stipulates.

It’s a parallel effort to one announced last week by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg called America’s Pledge, which on Monday submitted a statement to the United Nations saying that more than 1,000 governors, mayors, businesses and others will honor the commitments made in the Paris accord.

The philanthropist has promised to contribute the $15 million the United Nations climate change secretariat now stands to lose from Washington.

The U.S. Climate Alliance will also act as a forum to sustain and strengthen existing climate programs, promote the sharing of information and best practices, and implement new programs to reduce carbon emissions from all sectors of the economy.

Bloomberg, 75, was mayor of NY from 2002 to 2013.

Although Bloomberg’s initiative is not the only pushback against Trump’s move, it is the most prominent, said Steve Cohen, executive director of The Earth Institute at Columbia University.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump is simply “walking away from what he felt was an agreement that did not serve the American people well.”

Darren Rosenblum, law professor at Pace University in NY, says the business community is coming together to address the most direct threat posed by a U.S. pullout – loss of competitiveness as the rest of the world barrels toward a greener economy.