Passenger vehicle sales rise 8.6% in May; car sales up 4.8%

“This is the best ever sales performance of passenger vehicles in the month of May”.

SIAM maintained its earlier growth forecast of about 10% for the passenger vehicle segment.

The domestic passenger vehicle sales increased by 8.6% as it sales grew to 2,51,642 units in May 2017 from 2,31,640 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago.

India’s passenger vehicle sales rose by 15% to 277,602 units a month back in April.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales went up by 4.80 per cent last month as compared to the same period past year, industry data showed on Friday.

Tata Motors overtook Honda Cars India to take the fourth spot with 12,499 units, up 32.18 per cent, while Honda Cars sold 11,278 units during the month, up 13.3 per cent. The industry has sold 1,694,325 two wheelers in the domestic market in May 2017, when compared with 1,514,334 units during same month previous year.

Product-wise, scooter sales last month rose by 24.02 per cent to 563,326 units, while motorcycle sub-segment’s off-take edged-higher by 7.72 per cent to 1,060,746 units. During May 2016, PV sales stood at 231,640 units. Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 10.05 per cent to 20,35,490 units from 18,49,542 units in May 2016, it added. On the other hand, mopeds segment’s sales was lower by 6.83 per cent to 70,253 units.

However, the data showed that overall commercial vehicles’ sales declined by 6.36 per cent to 53,457 units in May.

Domestic two-wheeler sales however seen a good recovery during the month post the demonetisation and Bharat Stage (BS) III vehicle ban to post a 11.8% growth during the month. In the CV segment, medium & heavy commercial vehicles’ sales went down by 33 percent, while light commercial vehicles posted positive growth of 14.32 percent.