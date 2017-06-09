Pelosi Says Trump Is Sleep-Deprived

When asked if Trump was a dealmaker, Pelosi said, “I will give you this as an example, the first meeting we had, House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans leadership in the White House, this is a big deal”.

Early on Friday, Trump tweeted shortly after 6 a.m.to comment on former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before Congress, saying he felt vindicated.

“The president’s fitness for office is something that is being called into question”, she said.

“First thing he says to open the meeting: ‘You know I won the popular vote.’ This is the first thing, so what I thought since he’s being unconventional, so will I because I’m very respectful”.

She says she believes part of the problem is a lack of shut-eye.

Pelosi said, “It’d take me all day to say what I think the president should be doing”. She was then asked how she responded to Trump’s erroneous claim that he won the popular vote. “They were just voting a certain way”. “He said, ‘Well 3 or 4 million people voted illegally.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s not true.’ And he said ‘and I am not counting California.’ That was pretty sad because he didn’t understand his place in history”. “And if we’re going to work together, we have to stipulate to a certain set of facts.'” She continued that Trump told her, “‘3 to 5 million people voted illegally. “You’d start, as I said on one of the shows this morning, with a good night’s sleep”. Trump in May signed an executive order to launch Presidential Commission on Election Integrity to investigate alleged voter fraud and suppression. I wish Mitt Romney were president.

She went on to take a swipe at Republicans who voted for Trump.