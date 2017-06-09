Penguins home favorites against Predators for Game 5 of Stanley Cup final

The Penguins dominated from the drop of the puck, beating the Predators with their speed and brilliant shots, mixed in with the Preds’ own incompetence.

All eyes are on goaltenders Pekka Rinne and Matt Murray going into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final as the Predators visit the Penguins.

Three-hundred sixty-one days after winning the Stanley Cup for the fourth time, the Pittsburgh Penguins are one win away from capturing their fifth championship in their 50th year, with a 6-0 win here over the Nashville Predators in Game Five of the Final on Thursday night.

Game 4 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final on NBC, in which the Predators defeated the Penguins 4-1 in NASHVILLE on Monday night, averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 5.737 million viewers, up 34% vs. last year’s Game 4 between the Penguins and San Jose Sharks (4.291 million), and surpassing every game of last year’s Stanley Cup Final, including the Cup-clinching Game 6 on NBC. They’re now tied in the series 2-2.

Heading into Nashville, Pittsburgh was leading the series 2-0 but the Predators won Games 3 and 4 and tied the series 2-2.

Not to worry, Malkin said. But so was his greatness, which might’ve just tipped the balance of this taut series in Pittsburgh’s direction for good. But Subban still finished atop the possession leaderboard for the Predators.

Rinne made six saves on nine shots, while Juuse Saros, making his second career playoff appearance, stopped 12 shots. The team game they have been playing is working and some reinforcements may be coming.

“I missed a couple shots that I probably don’t want to miss”, the fully-bearded Wisconsinite said after practice on Wednesday morning.

“Everybody talks about experience like it’s the most important factor, but I think it’s about how you approach things”.

“He’ll score. It’s his time to score”, Malkin said. “But now it’s time“.

It was a unsafe play from a player who should probably know better based on his own concussion history, however, it illustrated the kind of attitude Crosby had brought to what was a pivotal Game 5. With Malkin, he’s shot the puck a lot less (2.8 per-game) but still remained largely productive. “Maybe got a little bit of slack for it … but I believe in this dressing room”. Heck, their worst players were better than the Predators’ so-called best.

And Underwood, who sang the national anthem before game 3, has basically given over her Instagram feed to supporting the team’s finals effort lately, but she’s not alone.

Crosby started the first-period surge for Pittsburgh when he split Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis on the opening shift of the game and hit the post. But once the game started, the ice belonged to the Penguins.

Scott Wilson, a rookie winger who’s lined up with Malkin occasionally this season, thought he was at his best when he was “feisty”.

“I’m not an official so I’m not going to judge what’s over the line and what’s not”, Subban said.

And apparently not taking any more stuff from Subban either. However, Malkin’s goal is a crippler. “Go back into Pittsburgh and look to win another game”.

“We’re confident our team will respond the right way, as they always have all season long”, coach Mike Sullivan said of the Penguins, who have seen Phil Kessel and Bryan Rust mired in respective six-game goal droughts while former Predator Patric Hornqvist has failed to tally in his last five.

After two straight losses and two off days to stew on it, Crosby shot out of the gates in Game 5 like a bull trapped in a phone booth for three weeks.