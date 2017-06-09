Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final was the prototypical Sidney Crosby game.

They haven’t lost a home game against the Penguins in this series, but never before in the history of the franchise has more been on the line.

Matt Murray stopped all 24 shots he faced as the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Nashville Predators 6-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final. Lemieux, Steve Yzerman and Wayne Gretzky are the only players to captain back-to-back Cup winners in the last three decades – an esteemed group Crosby would join with one more win in Nashville on Sunday night.

Nearly instantaneously after Phil Kessel notched a goal in the second period to make the score 5-0, PPG Paints Arena was flooded by the chants of it’s 18,000-plus screaming fans yelling “WE WANT THE CUP!”

Though there were 40 minutes to go, Malkin’s goal spelled the end of Rinne, whose Pittsburgh demons returned after allowing three goals on nine shots.

After all, it wasn’t just Crosby (three assists) who shined for Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

With both teams showing dominance on home ice, a bigger challenge was sparked from the electricity and loudness the Nashville crowd brought to Games 3 and 4.

By the end of the 20 minutes, he’d allowed three goals on only nine shots with Malkin adding the third marker with 10 seconds left. “I think if I just make a save on that breakaway (on the third goal by Viktor Arvidsson) it’s a different game”.

Dynamite A Stanley Cup Final team relies on nitroglycerin a goalie stabilized by clay play. Center Evgeni Malkin and forward Phil Kessel combined for five points, shrugging off external concerns about their lack of production.

The Tribune-Review’s version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

The Game 5 collapse leaves the Predators without much confidence in Rinne and no room for error. We get a power play, we score on the power play. The embers began flickering again earlier this week during Game 4’s 4-1 loss-“We felt as though there was a lot to like about that”, Sullivan said-but this was a full-on bonfire that raged into the PPG Paints Arena rafters.

Meanwhile, back to the game.

“I don’t know if anybody shakes off a game like that that quickly”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said.

“It’s not easy to get here”, he said. “There’s not too many guys who can do that coming right out of the shoot and I think everybody fed off that a bit as far as alright, we’re going to be aggressive and try to go get it”. Seems a smart wager that Rinne will be on the bench to begin the second period. He forced Ryan Ellis to take a holding penalty, got past him anyway, then whipped a shot off the post.

The home team has won each game – by wide margins.