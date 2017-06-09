Penguins on brink of Stanley Cup after blowout win

The Predators are 4-1 in their last 5 games playing on 2 days rest and the under is 8-2-3 in Predators last 13 home games.

Finally, captain Sidney Crosby, who was the best player on the ice in Game 4 on Monday, and again in Game 5, had some help from his friends while asserting himself as a factor from the opening shift.

How many felt the Predators could bounce back after their devastating losses in the first two games of the final, or that the Penguins could win Game 5 after poor outings in back-to-back losses in Nashville? “Right now we’ve just got to focus on Game 6 at home and put all our energy in that one”. Justin Schultz beat Rinne just 91 seconds in, Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin followed before the first period horn sounded, continuing Rinne’s baffling inability to play effectively in Pittsburgh during the series. Pekka Rinne has given up 41 goals on 571 shots faced and Juuse Saros has allowed three goals on 17 shots.

Rinne’s backup, Juuse Saros, has just 23 National Hockey League games of experience, including his two partial games in this series.

Colton Sissons was assessed a match penalty for cross-checking Olli Maatta in the face with 30 seconds remaining in Pittsburgh’s Game 5 blowout win, meaning he is suspended from competition until the league rules otherwise.

The defending champions provided an emphatic and repeated reminder of what makes them such a hard out in a 6-0 demolition of the Nashville Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to take a 3-2 lead.

“You remind yourself that you’re still in the final and as long as there’s life, there’s hope”, Rinne said. He set the tone, both offensively and physically. “I don’t think that they were necessarily bad goals”. Then there’s the attraction of the Penguins looking to become the first team to repeat as Cup champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.

Perhaps the most pivotal moment came at 18:28, when Crosby and Subban scuffled behind the Predators’ net.

“I see the numbers, but if the number is not 100 per cent, or guaranteed, then it doesn’t matter to me”, said Rust.

“Everyone’s out there trying to compete”, said Crosby.

“He lost his stick, and he was doing some sort of UFC move on my foot”, said Crosby.

“I don’t know if anybody shakes off a game like that that quickly”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. I saw my guy get his head cross-checked in the ice ten times.

On the ensuing four-on-four play, Malkin took a feed from Kessel and fired a shot past Rinne to make it 3-0 with 10.2 seconds left in the first.

“Tonight it’s not really about that”, Predators sniper Filip Forsberg said, dismissing any advantage the hosts may have.

Saros relieved Rinne to start the second, but Pittsburgh upped its lead to 4-0 just 1:19 into the period on Sheary’s goal from Crosby.

The Predators are 9-1 at home in the playoffs, a place they will need to be a haven once again if they want to extend their improbable Cup run back to Pittsburgh.

They sure didn’t play that way in the first four games, even though they won the first two.