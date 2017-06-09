Penguins, Predators each look to seize momentum in Game 5

The powerful Pittsburgh Penguins, the defending Stanley Cup champions, against the Nashville Predators, the final team to get into the playoffs.

Funny, Rinne hardly looked rattled back home, holding Pittsburgh to just two goals combined as Nashville rallied to tie things up in front of a giddy home crowd that included Underwood, who was so caught up in Cup fever she overlooked husband Mike Fisher’s 37th birthday.

Fans cheer on the Penguins during the second period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The Finnish broadcast on one of those Rinne saves was pretty great, too. Through four games, the 2017 Stanley Cup Final is averaging a TAD of 4.231 million viewers, up 24% vs. 2016 (3.414 million).

– A Bridgestone Arena, Game Five viewing party is planned for tonight.

“We were on our toes tonight”, Schultz said. Crosby missed one game with a concussion, but at the time there was no way to know how long he’d be out of action. Rinne stopped 50 of 52 shots he faced back home in Games 3 and 4.

His nine goals this year are two better than Joel Ward’s seven in 2010-11 (12 games).

“I think our guys are excited to play for a lot of reasons, but certainly we find a comfort level at home”, Sullivan said.

“They still have home ice”.

“That is, hands down, the best game that we’ve played in this series to this point”, Sullivan said. The Nashville and Pittsburgh Operas have agreed on a friendly wager: The artistic directors of each opera will wear the other team’s jersey on opening night of Tosca (both companies happen to be staging Puccini’s work in October) should their team lose.

When Hainsey, who waited 907 regular-season games before reaching the playoffs for the first time this season, tapped in a pass from Malkin to make it 6-0, the stage was set for the Penguins to return to familiar territory. “We’ve gone through fire drills in the past couple years because the Predators have been growing in strength, and it’s something we’ve always watched carefully and had a backup plan we were ready to execute and we were happy to do it”.

“If you’ve got a team that has momentum and a team that’s got desperation, for me anyway, the scarier team is the one that’s got desperation”, he added.

The franchise has won all four of its Cups on the road.

It is safe to say hockey fans have a love-hate relationship with the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Laviolette is probably even more stoic than Sullivan, especially at the daily news conferences during the Final, but he said he does crack that veneer occasionally. “It’s about going back and forth”.

Malkin was also quick to shoot down talk that the Penguins, who have played 211 games in the past two seasons, are wearing down or getting exhausted. Crosby also moved into a tie with Denis Potvin for 19th on the all-time career playoff scoring list. Suddenly, the Penguins were staring down the barrel of a Game 7 against the team with the best regular season record in the National Hockey League.

Pittsburgh center Nick Bonino (ankle) remains a game-time decision. Nashville F Colin Wilson made his series debut after missing the first four games with an undisclosed injury.

Wilson’s replaced P.A. Parenteau on the team’s fourth line at Thursday’s skate.