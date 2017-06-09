Penguins regroup, Predators look for road magic in Game 5

Our guys have a tremendous amount of confidence in him. The best thing about my job is when I’m in work for two straight months, like the National Hockey League playoffs, I’m in a room with 20 televisions.

Although the Penguins’ 9-3 record at PPG Paints Arena this spring isn’t quite the equal of Nashville’s 9-1 mark at Bridgestone Arena, it reflects the high level at which they routinely perform there.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, as he has for each of the last two springs when his team finds itself in a tight spot, pushed all the right buttons again. Time to score. We play at home. “You learn how to take things one shot at a time or one game at a game and not get ahead of yourself”. Or, the home team will win again and the Stanley Cup Final will have its first Game 7 since 2011.

The home team is 4-0 so far in the Stanley Cup Final between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite playing on the same basic 200 foot ice sheet, the home teams have won every game in this series.

Sidney Crosby got three assists as six different scorers secured the win. He also assisted goal No. 3 of the night for his first multi-point game since February. Now it’s time for leadership to show in big games. “We knew that coming in here”.

With the series effectively a best-of-three from here on out, it’ll be interesting to see what adjustments the teams make.

The Predators received another stellar performance in Game 4 from goaltender Pekka Rinne, who slammed the door on Penguins shooters, allowing just two goals on 52 total shots in Games 3 and 4 to move atop the odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at +250. I peg Rinne to give up two goals next game, and one of them will come from that top line of Crosby, Malkin, and Guentzel.

Kessel had eight shot attempts in Game 4 – two that were stopped by Rinne, three that were blocked and three that missed the net.

“We had a great start”, said Crosby. “We have no home ice in this series, so we have to go in and steal one at some point”. Desperation should probably still fall on our side here, where we know we’ve got to win a game in Pittsburgh. Game 5. Pittsburgh. Nashville. Pekka Rinne’s game seemed to be in tatters and the Penguins fan base was musing whether it preferred a clean sweep or just a split of the two games in Nashville so the defending champions could raise the Cup on home ice.

“They both play speed games”, Sullivan said.

Rust made it 2-0 just 6:43 into the game with a nasty backhand flip over Rinne’s glove.

And, with Letang injured, the Pittsburgh Penguins don’t have a defenceman like P.K. Subban or Roman Josi.

For the Nashville Predators, the phrase “next man up” has taken on an entirely new meaning during the Stanley Cup Finals.

Malkin scored on the resulting four-on-four to give the Penguins a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The 22-year-old rookie took the net to start the second period and hoped to stop the bleeding, but he instead allowed a goal on the first shot he faced and finished with 12 saves. Backed by an acoustic guitar and a female vocalist, Cyrus reveals massive pride for the Nashville Predators, singing, “Bring the Stanley Cup to Tennessee / That’ll mean the world to fans like me”.

“He certainly had it going”, Ron Hainsey, one of six Penguin goal-scorers, said of Crosby.