Penguins rout Predators 6-0 to take 3-2 Cup lead

But Rinne struggled again Thursday in Pittsburgh, a place where he’s never started and won in six career games.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby carved through the Predators’ defense with an ease that should be unfair, assisting on half of his team’s goals.

On Thursday evening, superstars Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban got involved in a scrap late in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.

The home team has won each of the first five games of the Final for just the 12th time since the National Hockey League went to a best-of-seven series in the final round in 1939, and for the first time since 2011. I don’t believe that’s the word that we want to use to describe our team. Malkin had a goal and an assist to get back on the Conn Smythe train.

Six different players scored goals in the Penguins’ rout of the Nashville Predators Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

“I don’t understand it”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. Heck, their worst players were better than the Predators’ so-called best. His effort, though, would get rewarded, as Ellis was penalized, and Justin Schultz made the Predators pay when he ripped a shot from the point past Rinne 1:31 into the game. “We felt if we did a few things differently and buried those chances, we’d give ourselves a chance to win”. It was Crosby who sent the message – with his vision, his creativity and, oddly, his fists. The final score tied for the seventh-biggest blowout in Cup Final history. Rinne stopped 50 of 52 shots he faced back home in Games 3 and 4.

“He lost his stick, and he was doing some sort of UFC move on my foot”, said Crosby. Whether or not it happens, I don’t know. I was in some sort of lock there. He took a P.K. Subban shot off his left foot/ankle in Game 2.

Crosby made his presence felt early, weaving down the slot on the game’s first shift, firing a shot off the left post and drawing a penalty on Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis.

Maatta is one of Pittsburgh’s most important players.

“You move forward here, you learn from it and we’ll be a lot better in our home rink”, said Predators forward James Neal. The period ended 9-9.

He added his third assist on the first goal of the series from Phil Kessel, who had three points in the win.

Malkin now has a darn good case to be the Conn Smythe Trophy victor, should the Penguins win the Stanley Cup. Can’t let them gain the zone that easy, can’t take that penalty, and can’t let Schultz have a shot directly on net from the blueline.

They had better be. Pittsburgh’s one-sided win sets up the champs to repeat Sunday in Smashville.

“I’m not an official so I’m not going to judge what’s over the line and what’s not”, Subban said. But … it’s the Stanley Cup final. “It’s about going back and forth”. Murray makes a big save on Mattias Ekholm early in the power play.

With 164 career playoff points, Crosby is now tied with Denis Potvin for 19th all-time. After winning the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh, the Predators flipped the script with 5-1 and 4-1 wins. The teams combined for 100 penalty minutes (58 for Nashville, 42 for Pittsburgh). Wilson missed the first four games of the series with an unspecified lower-body injury.