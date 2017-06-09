Penguins Rout Predators 6-0 To Take 3-2 Series Lead

Malkin threads the needle, setting up Hainsey for Pittsburgh’s sixth and final goal of the night Thursday.

So, the fact that Crosby once again showed up and played arguably his best game of the playoffs on Thursday wasn’t necessarily the story in a 6-0 Game 5.

“Understand that we’re going to play a desperate team”, said Penguins captain Sidney Crosby after collecting three assists. On the Minnesota side, there are indications around the hockey world the Wild want to get back into the first round after shipping their first rounder (No. 23 overall) to the Coyotes in exchange for Martin Hanzal at the trade deadline. Rinne, the Predators goaltender who was so brilliant in Nashville, turned back into a pumpkin in Pittsburgh.

Pekka Rinne’s struggles in Pittsburgh have his Nashville Predators on the brink of elimination.

Even Ron Hainsey, a 36-year-old defenseman who had four goals in the regular season, got in on the action, escaping the Preds’ defense before slipping in a ripe feed from Malkin that passed in front of Saros’s crease. “I had a gesture with my hand and before I knew it the thing was flying across the ice”.

“If you’ve got a team that has momentum and a team that’s got desperation, for me anyway, the scarier team is the one that’s got desperation”, Laviolette said. Sidney Crosby, who was particularly strong early in the game, had three assists.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, as he has for each of the last two springs when his team finds itself in a tight spot, pushed all the right buttons again.

All five games of the series have been won by the home team with Game 6 ahead in Nashville on Sunday night.

It took all of 91 seconds for Pittsburgh to get its swagger back.

With Ellis in the penalty box, the Penguins snapped a lengthy drought on the power play, with Justin Schultz filtering a long shot from the point through traffic that beat Rinne.

How good? Well, he rewrote record books multiple times in Game 5.

Give me a bot that tweets this at every person complaining about Crosby laying it on on Subban. They watched on TV as Malkin’s wrist shot with 10 seconds left in the first gave Pittsburgh a 3-0 edge it never came close to giving up. Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne was befuddled by Pittsburgh offense and just over one minute into the second period he was pulled after allowing his third goal on nine shots. Evgeni Malkin, who had gone without a shot in Game 3, had a goal and assist.

Saros hardly fared any better. Pittsburgh leads the best-of-seven series 3-2. Crosby even threw a water bottle on the ice to protest a missed call: It looked like it might have slipped, or he might have been trying to spray someone, the way Ottawa did to him in the conference final.

Though the scores showed regression, the Penguins saw subtle progress, especially in Game 4, when they finally out-chanced the Predators in the series. Can’t let them gain the zone that easy, can’t take that penalty, and can’t let Schultz have a shot directly on net from the blueline. After the play was called, both Subban and Crosby were called for holding minors, making it 4-on-4 hockey for the next two minutes. For the first time ever the Stanley Cup will be in the building. Twenty-four of the Penguins’ shots went on goal, and six of those reached the back of the net for a 25 percent conversion rate. The final score tied for the seventh-biggest blowout in Cup Final history.