Penguins rout Predators, edge closer to Stanley Cup

“It’s wonderful the success the predators are having as a hockey team, and it’s great for the national hockey league”, his father told News 2.

Pittsburgh’s lone goal came from Sidney Crosby in the first period.

Crosby tried to make light of the situation, saying: “I’ve got a better arm than that anyway”.

He’s far from the only unexpected contributor for Nashville during these playoffs.

“I’m not an official so I’m not going to judge what’s over the line and what’s not”, Subban said.

Kessel has scored more goals on a per-game basis in the playoffs (0.43 for his career) than any current player not named Alex Ovechkin or Jarome Iginla (minimum 50 games).

Pittsburgh is just 7-7 over its last 14 games and has been limited to just one goal in six of its past 11 – including the two losses in Nashville.

The Pekka Rinne scrambling saves.

“He’s waited like a long time – he hasn’t scored in a long time”, Malkin said, noting the need for the Penguins leaders to rise up. When limited to one goal during the 2016 postseason, they won the following game. Rinne is remarkably resilient; he has allowed exactly one goal in each of Nashville’s last four games after a defeat. What began as a two-month slog to the Cup is now a three-game dash, one that appears to be a coin flip. “He’s out there trying to do his job and I’m trying to do mine”.

“We make our lineup decisions on a game-by-game basis”, Sullivan said. He has only four shots in the series, including a shot-less Game 3. “I don’t know what he was trying to do”.

Some of that started, he believed, with spending more time in the offensive zone and wearing down the top of Nashville’s defence.

Pittsburgh, which scored more goals and peppered more shots than any other team in hockey this season, did generate some of their best looks in Game 4 – a result of their players slipping behind the Nashville defence, according to Laviolette.

Scott Wilson, a rookie winger who’s lined up with Malkin occasionally this season, thought he was at his best when he was “feisty”. Granted, they’re less likely to outshoot the Predators than the Senators. It was hard to establish much pressure because Subban and Ekholm got the puck up and out of the zone with such ease. The coach who has made “play the right way” part of the franchise’s lexicon is more focused on the process.

Sullivan shot down a TSN report that suggested there was a “slight chance” Kris Letang could return from a neck injury to play against the Predators.

Crosby said Subban lost his stick and had him in a leg lock while they were tangled in their Game 5 melee.

“‘Desperate’ is a amusing word for me because it gets thrown around our game a lot”, Sullivan said.

“I made a gesture and it came flying out of my hand”, Crosby said. They got the puck everywhere it needed to go, just not in the net.