Penguins thrash Predators in Game Five

The Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to play Game 4 in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monday.

What’s next: Game 6 in Sunday night in Nashville, where the Predators are 9-1 in the playoffs.

Whatever happens, it’s going to be one hell of a show – perhaps one with an encore Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

It ended with haymaker after haymaker – both literal and proverbial – from the ever resilient Pittsburgh Penguins.

Judging by the noise from the drop of the puck until the final buzzer of the Pens 6-0 shutout over the Predators in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead, it is safe to say that Pens fans are just as loud and rambunctious.

Victory in Nashville on Sunday will see the Penguins become the first side to win two consecutive titles since the Detroit Red Wings in 1998. “I think when our team plays that way, we’re at our very best”.

So do the Predators, who can’t get back to Smashville fast enough. “But the way we played tonight, if we can build off that, that’s important”. Kessel also helped set up Evgeni Malkin’s first-period goal and Ron Hainsey’s marker in the third frame.

Crosby and Nashville’s P.K. Subban got in a tangle on the ice behind the Penguins net late in the first, with Crosby bouncing Subban’s helmeted head off the ice.

“It’s just one of those things it slipped out of my hand”, Crosby said.

“I don’t know if anybody shakes off a game like that that quickly”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. Three assists launched Crosby past Mario Lemieux atop the franchise leaderboard for most Stanley Cup Final points (20), none slicker than his backhandeder to linemate Conor Sheary from below the goal line.

It took all of 91 seconds for Pittsburgh to get its swagger back.

The Penguins’ power play had been 1-for-16 in the series and 0-for-13 over the previous three games. But Pittsburgh’s Game 5 win was a demolishing, and the architect with the “C” on his chest looks fired up to end this. We’ve created these programs now where they’ve been used to being a top player for a long time so when they get their chance they expect to be a top player. But so was his greatness, which might’ve just tipped the balance of this taut series in Pittsburgh’s direction for good. But if the Penguins lose a 3rd straight game, do they keep the kid in, or try to get the veteran Fleury to save the day?

Crosby started the first-period surge for Pittsburgh when he split Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis on the opening shift of the game and hit the post. He also took two penalties, the first of which was a matching minor with Crosby, who had punched him in the head repeatedly. Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne was befuddled by Pittsburgh offense and just over one minute into the second period he was pulled after allowing his third goal on nine shots. The embers began flickering again earlier this week during Game 4’s 4-1 loss-“We felt as though there was a lot to like about that”, Sullivan said-but this was a full-on bonfire that raged into the PPG Paints Arena rafters.