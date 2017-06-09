Pennsylvania House passes big gambling expansion

The bill will now head to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature.

But on the House floor, some lawmakers, like Republican John McGinnis, said the plan is inadequate because it does not significantly address the billions of dollars of existing pension liability. The worker could elect to have all his or her retirement benefits placed into a 401 (k).

Caucus Administrator Kurt Masser (R-Columbia/Montour/Northumberland): “Pension reform not only protects our taxpayers, but also enables the commitment to our retirees and current employees to be kept as promised”.

Barbin said the plan ignores the problem that is creating a burden for the state government and public schools – the cost of trying to rein in the pensions’ debt. The Pennsylvania School Boards Association and business groups had also supported the measure.

One scenario outlined in the bill’s financial analysis showed a savings of $4.2 billion in long-term cash flow.

“By addressing one of the biggest cost-drivers in the state budget and school district budgets throughout Pennsylvania, we are helping to stabilize budgets and helping the taxpayers by controlling costs”. What is the risk?

It’s not clear whether it’ll have support from senators or Democratic Gov. But that’s what happens in compromise and consensus, two things not witnessed in Harrisburg in several years, he said.

Hours after the amended bill was approved by the House Rules Committee, it was passed by the entire House of Representatives.

The new hybrid arrangement will cut management fees by a combined $3 billion, as well as lowering the taxpayer’s pension risk by about two-thirds, according to a report from the state’s Independent Fiscal Office.

“This bill does nothing to deal with the unfunded liability, and until we deal with the unfunded liability your guess is as good as mine how much we will owe five years from today or 10 years from today”, Barbin said.

Rep. Gene DiGirolamo, R-Bucks County, said the proliferation of VGTs would do further harm to people who don’t have money to spare in the form of gambling addition.

“We’re not making history, we’re repeating it”, he said. But once it becomes law, the plan is expected to save more than $5 billion over the long run, Reed said.

New employees could also opt to enroll entirely in a 401k plan.

The City of Palm Beach in Florida moved its police into a defined-contribution plan, then had to reopen its defined-benefit plan because too numerous officers were leaving to take jobs in other departments with better pensions, Oakley said. “Reforming the system will help alleviate future property tax increases while ensuring current members of the pension systems receive the benefits they earned, and stabilize the system to protect all taxpayers”. Newly elected lawmakers and judges would be mandated to join the new plans. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, before voting for the bill. Those figures are for a 65-year-old who retired with 35 years of service, average annual final salary of $60,000.

-Provides teachers and state workers hired after 2018 with a pension that’s half guaranteed benefits, half 401 (k)-style investments. Twenty percent of airport gambling revenue would go to the airport and 16 percent to the state.