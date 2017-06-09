Permitless concealed carry bill passes NC House

Legislation to allow MI gun owners to carry a concealed handgun without a permit was approved in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday, in a move that follows the lead of a dozen other states.

Moms Demand Action also condemned similar legislation passed in the North Carolina House, echoing arguments used against the MI bill.

Supporters argue that the bill would equalize concealed carry-open carry laws in the state, while opponents continue to raise concerns about safety and gun violence. He says recently, gun sales are up – as well as the demand for classes like his.

During the debate on gun laws, Rep. The bill also would lower the age for eligibility to carry a concealed firearm to 18.

“Criminals do not obey the law”.

Many locals agree it will be tough to convince the “other side”, because some people feel safe around guns and others just don’t. And criminals won’t obey the new gun laws we pass.

“For the people that work for me (officers), that’s a little discomforting, now they’re required to tell, which makes life easier”, Vondra said.

Northern Michigan Republican Lee Chatfield says the legislation will make communities safer. Now you need to have some basic firearms training to carry but this new proposal would remove that requirement.

“The states that have eliminated the permit requirement are basically making it easier to carry a gun in public than drive a vehicle”, said Hannah Shearer, a staff attorney with the San Francisco-based Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Should law-abiding citizens legally allowed to carry handguns be able to choose between a hip holster and a purse or pocket? Any electro-muscular disruption technology, or personal taser, is exempt, however, and will still require a concealed pistol license.

The four-bill package still would bar felons from owning firearms and carrying concealed weapons.

Kalamazoo Democrat Jon Hoadley pushed colleagues to vote no. Because the Constitution says that you can?

Support for the bills extended across party lines however, with three Democrats voting for the legislation, including John Chirkun, previously with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. That’s the responsibility of individual gun owners, they said.

Ledford said a permit and some training isn’t too much to ask. The overall effort is a good one and follows in the footsteps of similar legislation already on the books in at least eleven other states. However, it is unclear if Gov. Rick Snyder will vote in favor of the bill.

The bill is waiting on Senate approval next. She said, “This is unsafe for our law enforcement and families”.

Under House Bill 746, people could walk the streets of uptown Charlotte with a concealed weapon without any training, and supporters of the bill said that requiring training tramples on their second amendment rights. “It could be potentially devastating”, Howell Chief of Police George Basar said. “Someone needs to know the limits and the responsibilities and the bounds in which they can use a weapon in that capacity for a civilian”.