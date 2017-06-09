Pet owners warned as highly contagious dog flu spreads after dog show

According to the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine, an outbreak of canine influenza has been confirmed eight states.

The state veterinarian for SC says he hasn’t gotten any reports of it yet in the Palmetto State, but it’s not something that has to be reported to him.

The presence of the canine influenza flu outbreak surfaced again in late May 2017 at a couple of dog shows in Georgia and Florida.

“We want to be careful”, Patricia Norris, head of North Carolina’s Animal Welfare program, said.

In the meantime, vets are urging owners to keep a close eye on their pets.

The club has been holding an all-breed dog show for the past half century.

Fuller added these shows are “like an airport” for dogs.

Look for symptoms you’d see in a human. “So they interact because they can’t help but do”.

“We have just got a new shipment of vaccine for the new strain that is in, so we are ready and prepared”, Morgan said. “Dogs can contract this anywhere”. Recent news from Veterinary Practice News reveals the threat of a new #Canine Influenza virus (CIV) H3N2 strain that has emerged initially in Chicago, Illinois in 2015 and is now presenting a threat for dog owners throughout the U.S.

“It is highly contagious”, said one veterinarian.

The H3N2 canine influenza emerged in the U.S.in Chicago in 2015.

Health officials are issuing a warning to pet owners about dog flu. “This strain in particular is a little more deadly”.

Fuller added for pet owners in SC right now there’s no reason to alarmed. Talk with your vet about the vaccine and best ways to protect your pet against the virus.

Dodson said the vaccine is a series of two boosters.

“[The veterinarian] recommended to get vaccinated for it, along with distemperment and parvo and all of the other shots they get”, Seitz said.

“Very rarely is this fatal, but unfortunately there have been a few patients that have passed away due to the flu and side effects of being infected”, Mackey said. According to the Center for Disease Control, there is no evidence of transmission from dogs to humans, so this isn’t a threat to you or your children at this time.