Philip Morris International (PM) Stake Held by Cognios Capital Llc

Windward Capital Management Company sold 36,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 247,639 shares with $22.66M value, down from 255,829 last quarter. Philip Morris International now has $188.56B valuation. The stock declined 0.37% or $0.45 reaching $120.66 on the news. These ratios are important while doing valuation of the company or the shares of the company. Smith Moore Company holds 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5.10 million shares. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Puplava Svcs reported 2.85% stake. The company have shares float of 293.32 million. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718,954 shares. It is down 0.00% since June 9, 2016 and is. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Shares for $6.20M were sold by CAMILLERI LOUIS C. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.thecerbatgem.com/2017/06/09/philip-morris-internationals-pm-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-wells-fargo-co.html. On Wednesday, February 15 the insider CALANTZOPOULOS ANDRE sold $3.59 million.

Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.04 dividend. Its the same as in 2016Q3. It is flat, as 90 investors sold PM shares while 466 reduced holdings. only 97 funds opened positions while 478 raised stakes. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 0.54% or 35,729 shares. The Opus Capital Group Llc holds 7,819 shares with $715,000 value, down from 16,354 last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stearns Serv Gp reported 11,049 shares. Natl Bank holds 385,750 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 27 by Barclays Capital. First Business Fincl Svcs Inc has 9,388 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ims Management accumulated 0.42% or 4,290 shares. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Northern Trust holds 0% or 229,725 shares. Sky Investment Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.45% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,833 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 98,600 shares to 590,105 valued at $24.14 million in 2016Q4. It also reduced Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 2,899 shares and now owns 5,411 shares. Mai owns 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. Therefore 80% are positive. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, September 21. Philip Morris International Inc. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has a market cap of $23.6 billion and over the last 12 months, VTR has gone weaker by -1.32%. The stock has “Buy” rating by Vetr on Monday, August 24. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 4 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 20 by Goldman Sachs. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Monday, August 10 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America Corp upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 12 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 19 by JP Morgan. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $490,125 was made by BROD FRANK H on Monday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.43, from 1.1 in 2016Q3. It improved, as 46 investors sold GPOR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 739 raised stakes. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.17% or 1.80 million shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 606,960 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Perkins Inv Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability owns 157,302 shares or 0.16% of their U.S. portfolio. First Personal Financial reported 573 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 2.99 million shares. Mizuho Securities Usa accumulated 25,000 shares. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Therefore 82% are positive.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies now has a $131.00 target price on the stock. On Tuesday, March 8 the stock rating was upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 17 by JP Morgan. The company was initiated on Friday, April 8 by Drexel Hamilton. Societe Generale has “Hold” rating and $99 target. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft rolled out OS update that bricked Windows Phones” published on June 02, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com’s news article titled: “Microsoft: Not A Buy For Me (For Now)” with publication date: May 31, 2017. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, November 17.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.