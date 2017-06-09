Philippine military asks Facebook to close jihadist accounts

He said he believes they have a strong evidence to hold Cayamora responsible for rebellion since he is on the watch list.

The battle for Marawi has raised concern that Islamic State, on a back foot in Syria and Iraq, is building a regional base on the Philippine island of Mindanao that could pose a threat to neighboring Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore too.

Indonesian and Philippine authorities have arrested several people suspected of links to Islamic militants who overran a city in the southern Philippines and two others who allegedly helped inspire a double suicide bombing in Jakarta, officials said Thursday.

Malacañang on Friday released the names of 45 soldiers and police officers who died in clashes against Islamic State-linked terror groups in Marawi City.

Task force head Brigadier-General Rolando D. Bautista told reporters that a Catholic priest who was taken hostage with about a dozen of his parishioners on the first day of the siege, was still alive.

The death toll in Marawi City has reached more than 200 as government forces continued to clear the conflict-torn city of terrorists from the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups, along with foreign jihadists.

“There are unconfirmed reports that he left and also reports that he has not. Now it is hard”, he added.

Meanwhile, Cayamora Maute, the 67-year-old father of Maute terrorist leaders Abdullah and Omar, and three companions were flown to Manila at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Brig.

Gapay said it remains unclear for the military how the Maute patriarch got out of Marawi. “It is not a remote possibility that they will also do that here in Davao while he is detained here”, he said.

“It is for security reasons that he was transferred”.

Gapay said Cayamora and his second wife, Kongan Alfonso Balawag, their daughter Norjannah Balawag Maute, and her alleged partner Benzarali Tingao were charged for “illegal possession of firearms and explosives” after inquest proceedings Wednesday.

Mr. Gapay also said “it is possible that some members of the Maute Group may have exited Marawi before the incident escalated”.

These remaining Maute members were arrested earlier and have pending cases in connection with the September 2, 2016 bombing of the Roxas night market in Davao City.

He said the vehicle came from Cotabato City and then travelled to Sultan Kudarat where they picked up Cayamora and his second wife.

2 dated June 5 ordered law enforcement authorities to “arrest, take into custody and conduct/continue the investigation” of the 185 persons “for violation of Article 134 (Rebellion) of the Revised Penal Code” and any crime related to it. Gen. Gilbert Gapay after a press briefing in Davao City. “So expect more arrests in the coming days”.