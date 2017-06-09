Philippine police questioning driver in casino attack probe

When the police closed in on him, Carlos instead wound up in a room on the hotel’s fifth floor and committed suicide.

President Rodrigo Duterte visited the wake of the victims of the attack in Pasay City on Saturday, assuring the families that justice would be served.

Reports say Carlos was sacked from his Department of Financing job in 2014 “for grave misconduct and neglect of duty” because he failed to disclosed multiple items, including a house, vehicle, and other business interests.

Now, authorities will also look into Resorts World Manila management’s possible violations of the fire code; they will investigate if the sprinkler system really worked as soon as Carlos set fire to tables at the casino area.

The lone suspect behind a deadly attack on a casino and shopping complex in Manila was a heavily indebted Filipino gambling addict, police said Sunday, bolstering their claim that the assault was not terrorism-related.

Terror attack or not, Carlos was able to set ablaze enough gambling tables and slot machines to spread fire across the building, killing 38 people in the process due to suffocation.

Mr. Carlos, the department said, had a total gross income of P2.46 million from 2001-2011.

Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said Carlos was a married father of three and former government Department of Financing employee who owed more than $80,000 in gambling debt.

“This is not an act of terrorism but this incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said”, Albayalde told a press conference with the man’s wife and parents.

In a press statement in 2014, the DoF said Mr. Carlos, a tax specialist at its One-Stop Shop Inter-agency Tax Credit and Duty Drawback Center, was dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman after it was found that he did not disclose all his assets in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

A Muslim separatist rebellion in the south of the mainly Catholic Philippines has killed more than 120,000 people since the 1970s.

Philippine National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa said it was a robbery attempt, not a terrorist attack, since the gunman did not purposefully kill any innocent person, although he did exchange gunfire with a security guard after robbing the casino.

“He is already addicted, so you are no longer in your right mind when you are addicted”.

Albayalde said the family members confirmed it was Carlos in the still photos and security videos of the incident. She ran after him, but fled with other employees and guests as he appeared to show his weapon or fire shots.

Because of being indebted, Albayalde said in April, Carlos was banned from all of the casinos in Manila. “All indications in the Resorts World Manila point to a criminal act by an apparently emotionally disturbed individual”.

The attack has generated “a thick fog of uncertainty, which will likely have a negative impact on investment confidence and hit the tourism and budding casino sector”, said Richard Heydarian, security and political analyst at De La Salle University in Manila.

He also filled a backpack with gambling chips worth 113m Philippine pesos (£1.7m, $2.3m).