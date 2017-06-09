Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Is Headed for a Record-Breaking Opening

Walt Disney Co.’s DISN, +5.09% “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” earned $62 million in its first three days, and is on track to take $76.6 million in the US and Canada over the four-day holiday weekend, according to Box Office. According to Variety, the total U.S. box office haul for all movies in the Friday-Monday long holiday weekend came out to $172.3 million, the lowest in 18 years, dating back to Memorial Day weekend 1999, when the haul was $142.5 million.

“Dead Men Tell No Tales“, the fifth installment in the wildly popular franchise starring Johnny Depp, sunk another major new studio movie – “Baywatch” – which came in third place and only managed to bring in a disappointing US$23.1 million in ticket sales, Exhibitor Relations said.

Another Disney film, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2“, placed a distant second with $27.2 million.

Over time, the Pirates franchise has become more reliant on overseas ticket sales, and that is certainly the case this time out. Baywatch cost $69 million to produce, Entertainment Weekly reports, so the film will need to score some pretty major attention from foreign audiences; here’s hoping the worldwide film community is more enthusiastic than the USA about watching Zac Efron run on a beach in slow motion.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales“, $208.4 million. Including Thursday earnings, the film is projected to collect $26.6 million by the close of Memorial Day.

Earlier this year, Dax Shepard’s R-rated update of “CHiPs” tanked, netting only $18.6 million domestically against a $25 million budget. But it’s the lowest start for a movie in that franchise outside of the first film and it’s definitely underperforming.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Ridley Scott’s sci-fi actioner “Alien: Covenant” with $13.2 million, bringing its total to nearly $60 million, and Stella Meghie’s teen romantic drama “Everything, Everything“, with $7.4 million for a collective gross of $22.7 million.

Warner Bros.’ teen romance “Everything, Everything” finished fifth with an estimated 6.18 million US dollars in North America in its second weekend.

Looking ahead to next weekend, Warner Bros. continues its DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman, which will go up against 20th Century Fox’s animated adventure Captain Underpants. The original estimate for the film’s first weekend was $30 million.

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword“, $10 million. The Goldie Hawn/Amy Schumer comedy Snatched fell from fourth to seventh, but more importantly pulled in $3 million less than it did last week.