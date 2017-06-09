PM May loses overall majority: results

The snap elections called by British Prime Minister Theresa May, to strengthen her party’s power and give her a direct mandate to take the country through Brexit, concluded on Thursday. Even if the Conservatives won all the remaining seats, the party would fall short of the 326 needed for an outright majority. This means that while it is certain that the Conservatives have won the most seats-some have yet to be called-no party has won enough to form a government on its own.

Political deadlock in London could derail negotiations with the other 27 European Union countries ahead of Britain’s exit from the bloc, due in March 2019, before they even begin in earnest. In practice, the threshold for a majority is around 323, because the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party doesn’t take seats that it wins in Northern Ireland.

Speaking after being re-elected to his London seat, Corbyn said the election result means “politics has changed” and voters have rejected Conservative austerity.

“Where UKIP was strongest in 2015 – and where consequently their vote fell most this time around – there was a small net swing to the Conservatives, whereas where UKIP were previously weakest there was a 7% swing to Labour”. The pound lost more than 3 cents against the dollar.

Written off by many pollsters, Labour surged in the final weeks of the campaign and the party drew strong support from young people, who are said to have voted in bigger-than-expected numbers in this election.

She was the hard-working vicar’s daughter who eschewed gossip and focused on “getting the job done”, with her flamboyant shoes the only sign of rebellion.

The poll put Tories on 314 seats, with Labour on 266, the Scottish National Party on 34, Liberal Democrats on 14, Plaid Cymru on three and Greens on one.

Several of May’s party colleagues also suggested May consider stepping down.

The Daily Mail’s front splash declares the incumbent prime minister’s gamble of going to the polls to have backfired, while Labour-backing red top the Mirror has gone with “Cor Blimey” and the Sun “Theresa Dismay”. We’ve had our fingers burned by coalition, I don’t need to tell you that.

For the right of the party, who have always been opposed to Corbyn’s leadership, and for the party’s lawmakers, the vast bulk of whom a year ago signed a motion of no confidence in Corbyn, as well as for much of the British media, who have always written Corbyn off, this represents a major surprise. In one of many striking moments, the party lost the seat of Canterbury for the first time in a century.

In domestic policy, Labour proposes raising taxes for the richest 5 percent of Britons, scrapping university tuition fees, investing 250 billion pounds ($315 billion) in infrastructure plans and re-nationalising the railways and postal service. Are you surprised by the high youth turnout for Labour? It was well short of a landslide Ms May aspired for at the time the prime minister called the election in late April, when the Conservatives enjoyed a 21-point lead of Labour in opinion polls.

It’s a pretty disastrous result for her.

The campaign had played out differently in Scotland than elsewhere, the main faultline being the SNP’s drive for a second referendum on independence from Britain, having lost a previous plebiscite in 2014.

Professor John Curtice of Strathclyde University said the movement of those in favour of staying in the European Union and young voters towards Labour “explains why the Conservatives have lost their overall majority“.

“It is exactly the opposite of why she held the election and she then has to go and negotiate Brexit in that weakened position”, said Professor Tony Travers of the London School of Economics.