PM Nawaz Sharif addresses SCO summit in Astana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for coordinated efforts among Shanghai Cooperation Organisation members to fight terrorism and enhance connectivity without impinging upon sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the SCO summit and discussed ways to improve bilateral ties hit by growing differences over a host of issues including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and India’s NSG membership bid. “We have developed a solid legal framework, worked out a robust institutional base, and strengthened the regional and global value”, said the president of Kazakhstan.

On the margins of the Astana SCO Summit, PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping and held talks, while on Thursday PM Modi had exchanged pleasantries with Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

According to Modi, the SCO will also be a powerful partner in the global fight against terrorism. The Prime Minister said India’s SCO membership will certainly take cooperation among member states to new heights.

He thanked China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan for helping Pakistan to come full SCO member.

“The drivers of which will be energy, education, agriculture, defence, minerals, capacity building, development partnership, trade and investment”, he said. This was the first meeting between the two leaders after 17 months.

“The addition of the new members will bring a new impulse to the development of the organization and will add to the increase of its worldwide authority”, Nazarbaev said.

India feels that as an SCO member, it will be able to play a major role in addressing the threat of terrorism in the region.

India and Pakistan today joined the SCO, the first-ever expansion of the China-dominated security grouping that is increasingly seen as a counterweight to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

The SCO remains open to new applications and will next consider the candidacy of Iran, which is backed by Russian Federation but opposed by some members of the organisation. This, he said, would give new dimension to the relations among the SCO countries.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is marking its 16th anniversary this year.