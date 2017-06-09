Police arrest east London man in connection with bridge attacks

Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the attack on Monday and released 12 others without charges, officials said.

He was also taken into custody on “suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts”, police said.

The suspect was taken to a south London police station while officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command searched the property.

Previously unreleased CCTV footage has made its way to social media, showing the moment armed police officers killed three terrorists who launched a vicious attack on Londoners last week.

Public anger has grown at how the men were able to carry out an attack despite alarms being raised to the authorities, particularly after police revealed the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi was also known to intelligence services.

The 29-year-old man was held during a raid at a residential address in Newham, east London, in the early hours of Friday, Scotland Yard said.

Khuram Shazad Butt, left, Rachid Redouane, centre, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, right, have been identified as the London Bridge attackers.

“We strongly condemn these actions”.

‘Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families at this time.

Charisse O’Leary, who married Redoaunein Dublin in 2012, said she has “shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrific incident”.

Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night.

Eight people were killed in the attack, including a Frenchman whose body was found in the River Thames on Tuesday, and 48 people were hospitalized.

“We have a attractive young daughter, that for the last six months has been our only bond and reason for contact”, she continued. Butt and Redouane both lived in Barking, east London.

Controversy over the UK’s counter-terror efforts spread to border security after claims emerged that one of the perpetrators was let into the country despite being on a security watch list.

Youssef Zaghba is said to have told Italian police “I’m going to be a terrorist” when he was stopped trying to travel to Syria past year.

“My handler got back to me and said it was “excellent work” and forwarded it to the head office”, he told the paper.

Butt had appeared in a television documentary called “The Jihadis Next Door”, as one of a group of men who unfurled an ISIS flag in a park and who had connections with known radical preachers.