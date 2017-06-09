Police arrests crooks in China making millions off of iPhone data

When it comes to data security, the worry seems to usually revolve around hackers making off with your personal data.

CHINESE authorities say they have uncovered a massive underground operation run by Apple employees selling computer and phone users’ personal data. The personal data was allegedly sold in a massive scam worth over 50 million yuan (over $7 million or nearly £6 million).

A statement from Chinese authorities has revealed that 22 people have been detained in relation to breaches of individuals’ private information. With one bit of such information trading at anything between $1.50 and $26, those guys decided to make a buck and sold about $7.3 million worth of data, before the cuffs clicked. It’s been estimated the US$7.36 million worth of data had been sold prior to the arrests being made and the operation shut down. The company finally truly broke into the Chinese market in 2014 when China Mobile finally got on board with Apple and offered the iPhone 5s and 5c. A joint statement issued by Chinese authorities in four key provinces – Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Fujian – did not indicate whether the stolen data belonged to Chinese or foreign Apple customers, or how much of it was sold off to anyone willing to pay. Still, the iPhone remains a hugely popular device in the country.

The statement referred to “domestic employees of Apple” but it was unclear whether they were directly employed by the company or by Apple suppliers or vendors.

“After investigation, the criminal gangs use Apple’s internal system platform, illegal inquiries Apple phone associated phone number, name, Apple ID and other information, and then the information to each 10-180 yuan price of the sale”. It has not been specified how many people have been affected by the suspects and it is not clear whether any users outside of China became victims of the theft.