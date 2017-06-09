Police dog fails academy for being too friendly, gets new ‘regal’ job

That’s what happened to Gavel, a German Shepherd who was recruited as a puppy to train as a police dog, but was unfortunately relieved from his duties. He participated in months of training at the police dog academy, but ended up being a doggy dropout out because he “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line”, according to the BBC. You can’t blame him for being friendly.

Instead of tackling suspects or sniffing out explosives, Gavel preferred belly tickles and cuddles from strangers. He had been fostered there since he was 6 weeks old.

The Telegraph reported that Gavel’s new job responsibilities include greeting visitors to Queensland’s Government House and sitting in on meetings.

The Brisbane Times Gavel reported that a spokesman for the Office of the Governor stated that Gavel had become a “valued and much-loved” part of the team.

From the photos, it seems that Gavel is very happy with his career change.

In a police’s line of work, their partners hold an important role as well.

Yes, sacked. Life as a Police K9 was not to be for little Gavel. the trainers ruling he was too sociable for the frontline.

Gavel now welcomes guests and tour groups to the Queensland grounds.

He also partakes in special ceremonial occasions – and the job comes with a custom-made uniform featuring the state emblems of Queensland.