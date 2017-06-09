Police find body in Thames; likely 8th London terror victim

A police officer who was stabbed in the eye as he took on the London Bridge attackers with only his baton has said he was “sorry” he could not do more.

CCTV footage from the attack shows officers arrive on the scene and open fire to defend themselves against the attackers.

Al-Muhajiroun came to Pakistan along with the British-based Hizbut Tahrir in the mid-2000s and recruited a number of people before being banned by the Musharraf government. They spot a man in a dark shirt and light pants crossing the road, and the trio begin their assault.

Zaghba, the son of an Italian mother and Moroccan father, was arrested at Bologna airport on March 15 previous year carrying a one-way ticket to Istanbul and a small rucksack.

Counter-terror agencies are already facing intense scrutiny after it was revealed Butt had been known to security services. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them.

“He wanted to go to Syria, yes”.

Giuseppe Amato, a prosecutor who dealt with the case, said: “His computer was confiscated, but according to the court, there was no evidence to suggest any crime had been committed and it was given back to him”.

His next of kin have been informed, Scotland Yard said. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families at this time. “It’s something that has no sense, for any religion, or any ideology”, she said, choking back tears and calling her son’s actions a “deviation of terror”. “We monitored him while he was here and our officers had alerted the British authorities”.

Butt had appeared in a television documentary called “The Jihadis Next Door”, as one of a group of men who unfurled an Islamic State flag in a park and who had connections with known radical preachers.

In a statement, the Met said: “We are aware of images that are circulating on social media”. Two people believed to have documents linked to Redouane were arrested in Ireland, though only one remained in custody Wednesday.

O’Leary said Wednesday she broke up with Redouane six months ago.

They then set upon a young man passing by.

“Since discovering that it was Rachid that was responsible I have shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrific incident”, O’Leary added.

Although Redouane was born in Fez, Morocco, his father was Libyan. We could just monitor and surveil him and send a note to British authorities, that’s all we could do.