Police searching for man missing since London attack recover body from river

Italian news reports said authorities sequestered Zaghba’s cell phone and passport when he was stopped at the airport, but that he successfully got them back after a court determined there wasn’t enough evidence to accuse him of any terrorism-related crime.

One man, aged 27, was held on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts and a 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

‘They have been taken into custody at a south London police station and are detained under the Terrorism Act’.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the search for Thomas continued on Wednesday.

They have been identified as Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, both British citizens, and 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian Youssef Zaghba.

Authorities said police know the identity of the three attackers who were shot dead by police but won’t yet make them public for operational reasons.

A group of 130 imams and religious leaders have refused to perform the traditional Islamic funeral prayer for the London Bridge attackers.

Six women and four men arrested by police after the attack are still being questioned, police said.

One man has been bailed to appear in court at a date in late June.

Officers arrested him in the early hours of Wednesday in the eastern London suburb of Ilford, near Barking, where two of the assailants lived.

The attackers killed several people and wounded almost 50 people before being shot dead.

Police have made more than a dozen arrests in the wake of the London Bridge attacks, but most have now been released without charge. Previous year he featured alongside local imam Abu Haleema in a Channel 4 documentary, “The Jihadis Next Door“.

Reaction to the attack has dominated the final days of campaigning before Thursday’s general election, with opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and others criticizing May for cutting police numbers by roughly 20,000 during her tenure as home secretary.

■ Rachid Redouane: Redouane, who had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, gave his age as 30 or 25 and also used Elkhdar as a surname.

The trio, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets.