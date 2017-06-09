Polls open in United Kingdom election after campaign marred by attacks

The Labour leader started this campaign with a deficit in the polls of around 20 points, and his chances written off by most experts, political commentators and the press.

Such a result would throw plans for Brexit negotiations to start this month into chaos, with the parties having to enter talks over who will form a government.

The BBC reported, however, that May did not plan to resign.

“It’s not clear to me whether they’re trying to kill the rumours off before she truly makes her mind up”.

“People don’t like the cult of personality and the apparent Stalinist control”, one former Conservative cabinet minister told the Financial Times last week, referring to the overall feel of May’s campaign.

The DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson hailed the exit poll, saying his party would be “serious players” in a hung parliament, and vowed to lend its support to the Tories on issues such as Brexit and keeping the United Kingdom together.

Nine years later he became Labour MP for the London seat of Islington North, at the same time Tony Blair entered Parliament.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Conservative Party’s Headquarters after Britain’s election in London, June 9, 2017. “Well the mandate she has got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”.

“If there is a message, the Prime Minister called the election because she wanted a mandate”.

“The country needs a period of stability and whatever the result the Conservative Party will ensure that we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability”.

But this strategy is now in doubt under a weakened prime minister.

The Conservatives held 330 seats in the last Parliament, compared with 220 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Liberal Democrats.

May had promised to deliver a “hard Brexit” if Britain did not like the terms of the divorce negotiated with the EU. He tweeted: “Looks like we might need a time-out in the Brexit negotiations”.

Accepting victory in her constituency of Maidenhead, Mrs May said the Tories would try to rule as part of a coalition or as a minority government.

“I’m afraid we ran a pretty awful campaign”, Soubry said.

Asked if there would now be another election, Mr Corbyn said: “Parliament must meet and Parliament will have to take a decision on what happens”.

That outcome was a triumph for Cameron though, because he had been predicted to fall well short. One said: “Brexit has taken over the party”.

The shock election projection sent the pound lower against the US dollar and other currencies.

May was criticized for making a number of U-turns on social welfare and she came under fire for a controversial proposal on who should pay for the cost of care for the elderly, a policy that became known as the “dementia tax”.

The Conservatives are traditionally more popular than Labour when it comes to security, but May suddenly found herself on the back foot after terror attacks occurred in Manchester and London, leaving 30 dead and around 150 injured. It drew strong support from young people, who appeared to have turned out to vote in bigger-than-expected numbers. She sought to deflect pressure onto Corbyn, arguing he had a weak record on security matters. Her future as Conservative leader and prime minister must surely now have reached the end of the road. During his three decades on Labour’s leftist fringe, Corbyn consistently opposed European integration and denounced the EU as a corporate, capitalist body.

Labour has not defined what constitutes a meaningful vote, and this would likely be one area where pro-EU parties would demand the power for parliament to send the government back to Brussels to get a better deal – or even to halt the Brexit process altogether.

Labour has said it would tear up May’s Brexit negotiating priorities, instead focusing the talks on retaining the benefits of the EU single market and customs union.

He is committed to heeding the results of Britain’s European Union membership referendum a year ago, in which 52 percent voted to leave, against 48 percent in favor of remaining.