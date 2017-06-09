Porte confidence up after Criterium du Dauphine stage win

Australia’s Richie Porte made a Tour de France statement as he romped to victory in Wednesday’s 23.5km time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine, as overall favorite Chris Froome struggled home in eighth.

BMC rider Porte moved into the overall lead with a 39-second advantage over Team Sky’s Froome heading into Saturday’s mountain stage to L’Alpe d’Huez.

A lumpy approach containing a category 3 and 4 climbs serve as the entrée to the uncategorised climb Mont du Chat which tops out 15.5km from the finish which may discourage solo attacks from the group of favourites.

Italian Fabio Aru (Astana), who was first atop the demanding ascent up the Mont du Chat (8.7 kilometres at 10.3 per cent gradient) after attacking some four kilometres from the top, was caught in the descent by Tour de France champion Froome, Porte and his teammate Fuglsang.

Porte flew round the course at an average speed of more than 50kph, finishing 12sec faster than German speed specialist Tony Martin in second and 24 ahead of the on-form veteran Valverde.

“I’m happy with where I am at so close to the Tour de France”. Froome is aiming to win the Tour for a fourth time this summer, with each of his previous wins in 2013, 2015 and 2016 preceded by victory here. Despite losing time, Valverde is dangerously poised at 1:20 back in fourth.

Porte then looked to have been blocked in, but as all three pushed for the line, it was Fuglsang who had enough left in the tank to edge his tyre in front, with Froome, who is aiming to defend his 2016 Criterium du Dauphine title, in third just ahead of Aru. Evidence Porte was hitting peak form ahead of the Tour’s start on July 1 was present with his win at last month’s Tour de Romandie. I was up front and the legs were pretty good. “I still have a bit of work to do, but I’m on the right track”.