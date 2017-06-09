Pound dives as UK plunges into new period of uncertainty

The swing higher came as the pound GBPUSD, -1.9758% sank below $1.27 after an exit poll and early results in the United Kingdom election showed the ruling Conservative Party was at risk of losing its slim majority.

As Theresa May was quick to form a partnership with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) fears of political instability eased somewhat, even though the future of the Prime Minister remains uncertain.

However, others believe that a hung parliament increases the likelihood of a softer Brexit, which could be supporting the pound and preventing it going into freefall.

The rot for sterling had started when an exit poll showed the ruling Conservatives could fail to win a clear majority when markets had expected a handy victory.

However, the US Dollar struggled to hold onto its gains against the Pound for long as markets absorbed the implications of a hung parliament. “Hopes that political uncertainty would decrease substantially under a more stable Conservative government.(have) been all but dashed”.

“With the two-year Article 50 clock ticking, the passage of time is sterling-negative”, he added, referring to the formal Article 50 process by which Britain is set to leave the EU.

The pound’s slide helped push up shares of some multinational companies listed on the FTSE 100, as a weaker sterling can boost sales by those companies in overseas markets.

Bets that another drop in sterling would flatter worldwide firms’ profits pushed London’s FTSE up around 0.6 percent, while the Frankfurt, Paris and Milan bourses made nearly as much.

The move on gilts suggested shocked investors will seek the security of bonds when markets reopen properly in London on Friday.

It dropped as low as $1.2636 and 88.6 pence per euro – two- and six-month troughs – in early London trading, before clawing back some ground. “Although Theresa May has won the election, in reality, it is Jeremy Corbyn who has made substantial progress”.

Beauchamp also expects the more UK-focused FTSE250 to continue to do better than its larger neighbour.

Some banks have said a high-spending Labour government could spur economic growth and cause the Bank of England to raise interest rates more quickly.

Some also argue that any Labour-led coalition might aim for a softer deal on Britain’s planned departure from the European Union than the “hard Brexit” that markets have anxious May would deliver.

“This could well see the pound come under further pressure”.