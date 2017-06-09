Pound dives on fears United Kingdom election may produce no clear victor

The UK is facing the prospect of a repricing to reflect this result .

“With the likelihood of a Conservative-led government, some extra public expenditure commitments at least might be necessary to persuade another party to be the minority partner in government, putting some upward pressure on gilt yields and gilt issuance”.

A debate was also raging on City dealing floors about whether the election outcome was more likely to lead to a soft Brexit, with the United Kingdom able to retain access to the single market, and whether talks would start as planned later this month.

The sterling dropped more than two percent to $1.2702 against the U.S. to strengthen her hand in negotiations for the UK’s exit from the European Union.

It dropped as low as $1.2636 and 88.6 pence per trading, before clawing back some ground.

The pound remained in the doldrums after it was confirmed that the UK Conservative Party has lost its parliamentary majority.

Japan’s Nikkei index was trading 0.5 per cent higher, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.4 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was flat.

“Today’s result will in part be seen as a vote against a definitive break from the European Union, and the market may soon begin to reassess the probability of a so-called “hard Brexit”.

The pound slumped 2 per cent to US$1.2702 as of 8:45am London time today, after touching US$1.2636, the lowest level since April 18, the day May called the snap election.

Against the euro, the pound was down 1.7 per cent at €1.14.

“Hopes that political uncertainty would decrease substantially under a more stable Conservative government …” Investors will be cautious ahead of the Fed’s decision, with investors eyeing any signals of more rate hikes later in the year, which would reduce the attraction of higher-yielding emerging market currencies, analysts said.

Overnight, Wall Street had also seemingly judged that the testimony of former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey was not life-threatening for the administration of President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.04 per cent on Thursday, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.03 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite adding 0.39 per cent to a new record.

In commodities, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.2% and gold eased 0.3% as both were weighed down by a stronger dollar.