Pound sinks on prospect of hung parliament in UK, other currencies calm

That was in part because votes that had previously gone to the anti-EU UKIP party were splitting evenly between the two major parties instead of going overwhelmingly to the Conservatives as pundits had expected.

With no clear victor emerging from Thursday’s parliamentary election, a wounded May signaled she would fight on, despite being on course to lose her majority in the House of Commons.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Brexit talks should go ahead as planned.

“We need a government that is capable of action, which can negotiate Britain’s exit. the British need to negotiate their exit but with a weak negotiating partner, there is a danger that the talks are bad for both parties”, European Union budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger told German radio.

In the 2015 election, Amber Rudd won the Hastings and Rye seat in southern England by nearly 5,000 votes. The dynamics of keeping such a motley collection of parties together are daunting, to say the least.

Senior Conservatives insist that they don’t recognise the exit poll, which predicts a hung Parliament.

Three gains by Sinn Fein, which does not take up seats in Westminster, made it slightly easier for a combination of parties to achieve a working majority.

The pound plummeted as the shock results set the scene for political turmoil at Westminster, disruption to upcoming Brexit negotiations and the possibility of ANOTHER election later in the year.

He said he was “confident my party has a great future”.

The projections indicate that the party remains shy of an overall majority, expected to win around 322 seats, down from the 2015 general election majority of 331 seats.

With complex talks on Britain’s divorce from the European Union due to start in 10 days, it was unclear what the direction of Brexit would be.

Should she be forced to step down as prime minister after this election, that would make her tenure the shortest of any British premier since the 1920s. Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, only managed to cling on by 346 votes in Hastings and Rye.

Accepting victory in Islington North, Corbyn said voters had opted for hope and “turned their backs on the politics of austerity”.

Some have criticised the media’s role in the run-up to what is being deemed an “extraordinary election”, while others are calling on May to resign having failed to make good on her claims of a “strong and stable” country.

In Battersea, a London constituency, a Conservative junior finance minister lost her seat to Labour.

“If we do not hold a general election now, their political game-playing will continue”, Mrs May said in her address to the country, “and the negotiations with the European Union will reach their most hard stage in the run-up to the next scheduled election”.

If the Conservatives end up falling just short of a majority, they could potentially turn for support to Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), a natural ally, projected to win 10 seats.

As party leader, he unenthusiastically campaigned for Britain to remain in the bloc.

The Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, did much better than most forecasters predicted, and has 261 seats at last count. More bad news for the prime minister.

He said: “I think she [Theresa May] called an election unnecessarily”.

In a message to supporters, Corbyn said that “whatever the final result, we have already changed the face of British politics”.

“I’ll fight tooth and nail to keep her in place”.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, often tipped as a potential successor to Mrs May as Tory leader, said: “We’ve got to listen to our constituents and listen to their concerns”.

In a statement just hours after the exit poll had been published, the leader took to Twitter to thank voters for their support, writing: “I want to send my thanks to everyone who voted for our manifesto and its radical vision for a fairer Britain”.