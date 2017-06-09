Pound slides after United Kingdom election turmoil

The currency plunged early in the session, losing almost 2 percent on average against its major counterparts after an exit poll following yesterday’s United Kingdom general election predicted that no party will win an outright governing majority.

The results raise major questions about whether May can remain prime minister and lead the country into vital negotiations on the country’s exit from the European Union, due to start on June 19.

The UK’s blue chip share index jumped 1.3 per cent shortly after the stock market opened and was trading around 0.8 per cent higher by late morning.

With nearly all seats declared, no party will reach the threshold of 326 required for an overall majority. The priority must be for politicians to get their house in order and form a functioning government, reassure the markets and protect our resilient economy.

“It is exactly the opposite of why she held the election and she then has to go and negotiate Brexit in that weakened position”, said Professor Tony Travers of the London School of Economics.

A hung parliament – in which no single party commands a majority – is certain.

This would require her juggling to keep different factions of her party on side and leaves her at constant risk of alliance-building by opponents aimed at softening her plan.

FXTM Vice President Jameel Ahmad said the pound is looking under severe pressure with polls indicating that the Conservative party will lose their own parliamentary majority. Written off by many pollsters, Labour surged in the final weeks of the campaign.

As she was resoundingly re-elected to her Maidenhead seat in southern England, May looked tense and did not spell out what she planned to do.

Labour’s Keir Starmer said the British public have rejected Theresa May’s “extreme form of Brexit” with today’s General Election result.

“A source from the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) told me earlier that there are constant talks between Theresa May’s team and the DUP party”.

Earlier, Corbyn called on May “to go” but she said the country needed stability and her party would “ensure” it was maintained.

The value of the British pound tumbled 1.6%, to $1.27, immediately after the exit poll results came out.

A hard-fought campaign by the Scottish Conservatives (read Newsweek ‘s report from the campaign trail here ) means the party picked up a solid block of seats there-12 at the time of writing.

The fact May was unable to convincingly beat Corbyn, widely considered in her party to be unelectable, will mean she is forever tainted, and barring a political resurrection, may find her position increasingly unstable.

Her Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn, once written off by his opponents as a no-hoper, said May should step down and he wanted to form a minority government.

So why call an election?

Corbyn accused the Conservatives of undermining Britain’s security by cutting the number of police on the streets.

Last Saturday, three assailants wearing fake suicide vests mowed down pedestrians and launched a stabbing rampage around London Bridge, killing eight people before being shot dead by police.

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a pop concert in Manchester on May 22, killing 22 people.

But the reaction as it unfolded suggested a more limited impact than after last year’s Brexit vote, which triggered a prolonged decline in the pound and unsettled other assets. “I say one of the worst, I can’t think of a worse one”.