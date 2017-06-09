With almost two-thirds of the seats counted, the results appeared to be generally bearing out an exit poll that predicted the Conservatives would get 314 of the 650 seats in Parliament, down from 330, while the Labour Party was projected to win 266, up from 229.

Siegfried Muresan, the spokesperson for the European Parliament’s largest party the EEP, tweeted some harsh words for May Friday.

With a hung parliament and no clear leadership, after May went to the country to get a mandate for Brexit and an increased majority – neither of which she achieved – many in Europe are predicting the Brexit negotiations, due to being in the week of June 19, will either be delayed or stalled completely. “Fact, is this morning she looks bloody weak”. “I don’t want to be derogatory, but I think she is a lame duck now”.

In 2010, the Conservatives formed a coalition government with the Liberal Democrats, the first formal coalition since Winston Churchill’s government during World War II.

The result could be bad news for the Scottish National Party, which was predicted to lose 20 of its 54 seats. If Britain ends up with an unruly minority Conservative government dogged by an emboldened Labour opposition, the fearsomely complex Brexit negotiations, due to begin in just 11 days, will become even more hard.

“What tonight is about is the rejection of Theresa May’s version of extreme Brexit”, said Keir Starmer, Labour’s policy chief on Brexit, saying his party wanted to retain the benefits of the European single market and customs union.

“We need a government that can act”, EU Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

The other big winners on the night were MPs from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) s. “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”.

In Scotland, the pro-independence SNP were in retreat despite winning most seats.

However, as their MPs don’t sit in parliament – they refuse to pledge allegiance to the Queen – their votes are worthless during potential coalition talks.

Once again, voters succeeding in confounding expectations, delivering surprise victories and resounding losses. He ended it with 29 extra seats and the UK’s political system disrupted.

An exit poll has projected that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party will win the biggest share of seats in Britain’s Thursday election but could fall short of a majority in Parliament.

On a nerve-racking night for the Conservatives, interior minister Amber Rudd held on to her seat by a whisker, while several junior ministers were swept away.

Just a few days before the United Kingdom election, Sanders spoke warmly of Corbyn during a three-day United Kingdom speaking tour, finding similarities between the anti-establishment anger in Britain and the US.