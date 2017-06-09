Prabhudheva to direct Salman Khan starrer ‘Dabangg 3’?

Salman, who has been busy promoting his film across all media platforms, recently confirmed Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated cameo in Tubelight.

Set in 1962 with the Indo-Sino war as the backdrop, Tubelight has Salman’s real life brother Sohail Khan essaying the role of his on screen brother (Bharat) as well.

Tubelightwill release in cinemas worldwide on Eid. Compiled from Times of India, here is a list of six unknown facts about the Kabir Khan directorial that will surely pique your interest. And while he hadn’t taken a call on who should play the role, Akshay’s name was definitely being considered. However, there is an interesting bit of news about Akshay Kumar’s involvement in the film. “That was while we were developing the script, and before we could decide, I was convinced by Sohail”. Director Kabir Khan shared the song on Twitter and wrote: “My two favourites are back with the most special song Tinka Tinka Dil Mera“. The actor adds, “I wanted to be really comfortable, and honestly, with Sohail, I didn’t need to act too much”.

The star, while talking about the film, said that it was emotionally draining.

“So when you see the tears in the film, sometimes, they are my own emotions as a brother”, he added. “We are playing brothers”.

The equation we see between them in the trailer and songs from the film certainly seems so real.

Tubelight also stars late actor Om Puri and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.