Predators coach Peter Laviolette doesn’t seem too concerned about a possible suspension.

Nashville Predators left wing Colin Wilson skates a drill during practice Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

It’s Rinne and the Predators’ ability to bring that level of effort and execution to the road that will determine this series.

The Predators are hardly blaming Rinne for their predicament. Penguins F Nick Bonino missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury.

The Predators face elimination for the first time this postseason Sunday at Bridgestone Arena, where they have won 13 of their past 14 playoff games. “Nothing’s done yet and we’ve got a lot of work ahead of ourselves”.

Oddly enough, Game 4 might’ve been their second best, even though they lost it by three goals. Our guys have a tremendous amount of confidence in him.

Just for good measure, Ron Hainsey scored in the second period as well, as the Penguins were never challenged after the fast start. Nashville was going to go into the locker room only down 2-0. “Those two first games, that was the one thing we were a little bit disappointed about”.

Nashville’s Game 6 goalie choice is between the stick of dynamite you think you know the best or the stick of dynamite nobody’s really tested before. The final score tied for the seventh-biggest blowout in Cup Final history.

Unable to register a shot attempt, Sissons failed to live up to his role as one of the Predators’ more capable playmakers in the playoffs.

Sidney Crosby got three assists as six different scorers secured the win. Evgeni Malkin, who had gone without a shot in Game 3, had a goal and assist.

“It’s disappointing, for sure”, Rinne said. We’ve already played two games there and know the atmosphere and know how much they feed off their fans. The three-time Vezina Trophy finalist allowed eight goals on just 36 shots during the first two games in Pittsburgh. But once the game started, the ice belonged to the Penguins.

“I got lucky and got one”, Kessel said.

How many thought the Anaheim Ducks were going to rebound after losses to the Edmonton Oilers in Games 5 and 6, including a 7-1 drubbing in the latter, to take Game 7 in the second-round series?

Validation was sweet for the Penguins, who raced ahead early with three first-period goals, and emphatically shut the door on the game with a three-goal second period.

Dynamite A Stanley Cup Final team relies on nitroglycerin a goalie stabilized by clay play.

Rinne insisted his confidence isn’t shaken though he was disappointed with Thursday’s result.

“That was a huge game”, Rinne said.

“I don’t think there was any intention there whatsoever, so – I don’t think so, but that’s not my call”. Near the end of the first period, Crosby got mixed up behind the net with Subban.

Rinne was replaced to start the second by Saros, who was making only his second appearance of the playoffs.

Call it prophecy ful-Phil-ment: The winger turned Evgeni Malkin’s prediction into a reality when he ended his six-game goal drought with a tally midway through the second period. They dominated the critical contest as soon as popular Pittsburgh singer Jeff Jimerson finished his rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. “At home we played two strong games”.