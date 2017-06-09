Predators win Game 4, even Finals 2-2

But then the Nashville Predators took Game 3.

However Game 5 turns out, someone will be in a position to win the Stanley Cup Sunday when the series returns to Nashville.

In Game 2, the Pens were outshot 38-27 and outplayed nearly the entire night, but Rinne had a woeful start to the third period, giving up three goals in three-and-a-half minutes before being pulled for the remainder of that 4-1 loss.

Frederick Gaudreau sure is doing his best to earn his own locker with the Nashville Predators with a Stanley Cup final debut for the ages.

For now, he insists he is happy enough just to sit on the floor as long as he plays.

He should like their chances the way the team is playing, and that would be very bad for the Penguins, because the Predators are 9-1 in 10 games at home in the playoffs this season.

Game 5 goes Thursday in Pittsburgh. “We believe we got guys that can score goals and can finish”.

As NBC broadcaster Mike “Doc” Emrick said to end Game 4, Rinne came to Nashville as a question mark and left it as an exclamation point. “He’s been a huge part of our success”. “The first two games, I wasn’t happy with my game”.

One positive to take out of Game 4 for the Penguins was the powerplay, which created numerous opportunities.

Unlike Saturday when an early Penguins goal ever so briefly quieted the gold-clad crowd, the Predators struck first when Calle Jarnkrok scored 5:09 remaining in the first period.

“I feel like we should go there with a lot of confidence, play our game, use our speed and play the same way we play at home”, Rinne told NBC’s Pierre McGuire after the game. “It’s a great feeling”.

The last three times the Stanley Cup Final went seven games – 2011, 2009 and 2006 – it was the road team winning the championship.

“That’s all I wanted for my birthday”, Fisher said afterward of the big win. The puck just crossed the goal line under the outstretched sick of Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray before he shoved it away. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby scored on a breakaway about a minute later.

No one challenged Crosby’s goal, which came on a backhander after faking a slap shot. He also moved into 20th all-time in National Hockey League playoff points but the Predators clamped down after that.

“I think we just got to stay with it”. “I wasn’t certain. When I heard the horn, I sort of thought it was in”.

Crosby somehow caught Nashville’s defence napping and slipped unnoticed behind Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi, taking a breakaway pass from Dumoulin and beating Rinne on a backhand deke.

Much ado was made of Crosby’s shotless Game 3 and he had the look of a man on a mission in the first period.

“Lineup decisions or whatever, we just finished a game about a minute and a half ago”, he said.

They’ve taken care of that in the first period of Game 4.

That sequence loomed especially large whenever Arvidsson beat Murray glove side on a breakaway for a 3-1 Predators lead at 13:08 of the second period. He got the Penguins on the scoreboard late in the first, converting on a breakaway to even the score at 1 after banking the puck off of the right post and by Rinne. Crosby faked a shot than deked around Rinne to score on a backhander at 15:57, tying the game at 1. With 3:23 left, Nashville sealed the victory with Filip Forsberg’s empty-net goal.

After going pointless through three rounds, Captain Mike Fisher now has four assists in the Stanley Cup Final.

Streak stopped: Before Monday, Matt Murray was 9-0 all-time when he started a playoff game after a Pittsburgh loss. This was the Rinne we had seen for most of the playoffs, the one who entered the final with a sparkling.941 save percentage and was the reason why Nashville had swept the Blackhawks and rolled past the Blues and Ducks.