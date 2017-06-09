President Trump & Jeff Sessions’ Alleged Feud Is What You’d Least Expect

The Justice Department responded late Thursday, saying that after consultations with department ethics officials Sessions recused himself because of his involvement in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, “for that reason, and that reason alone”.

Spicer previously refused to say whether the President had confidence in then-FBI Director James Comey hours before Trump suddenly fired him.

The outburst weakened government lawyers’ defense that the travel ban, which has been blocked by federal courts, was not intended as a ban on Muslims.

A day after learning of Sessions’ recusal, Trump took his anger out on aides at the Oval Office, The Times said, citing four people familiar with the incident.

The friction between the two men stems from the attorney general’s abrupt decision in March to recuse himself from anything related to the Russian Federation investigation – a decision the president only learned about minutes before Sessions announced it publicly.

With the recusal by Mr Sessions, oversight of Russia-related investigations now falls to Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that at some point in recent months Sessions briefly offered his resignation amid growing tensions between him and Trump.

Sessions remains at the Justice Department, where a spokeswoman told CNN that he is not stepping down.

The person, who was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press the request was made because of concerns Comey had about Trump. But her blanket statement pushed further than White House responses from the past two days.

The Trump-Sessions tryst has allegedly been on the rocks since late April, when Sessions – bowing to pressure from Capitol Hill – recused himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible ties with Russian Federation.

Conway dodged a question about whether the President had confidence in Sessions at an event hosted by the online news service Axios on Wednesday.

The frustration between Trump and Sessions has gone both ways, with Justice Department officials upset that the President’s tweets and comments caused problems for Sessions and Rosenstein in the wake of the Comey firing.

Even if Trump wants Sessions out, it’s not that simple.

“Absolutely, the president has confidence in all of his Cabinet and if he didn’t they wouldn’t be here”, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Thursday when asked about Trump’s confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump and Sessions share a similar world view on key issues, including crime and immigration.