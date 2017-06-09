President Trump proposes privatized air traffic control

On Monday, Trump announced a plan to privatize the Federal Aviation Air Traffic Control system, which is the first part of a week-long roll out of his infrastructure ideas, an issue he campaigned on since his first days as a candidate when he called the country’s airports comparable to those in the “third world”.

Trump’s White House East Room announcement on air traffic control is part of a week-long push to publicize his plans to overhaul the country’s aging infrastructure as the White House confronts a growing probe into alleged ties between his campaign and Russian Federation.

Bloomberg reported that other airlines want to work with Trump to bring air travel to the future.

Trump said current air traffic reform efforts have failed and were a “total waste of money”.

“The system will be much more quick to respond – be able to buy new equipment and not be tied up with appropriations from Congress to keep it running”, said aviation expert Mark Weinkrantz.

Trump cast the decision as a a step that will ultimately lead benefit travelers.

He said the Canadian air traffic operations are fully digitized, compared to National Airport where controllers still use a manual system with cards to line up flights. On Thursday, he will invite governors and mayors across the country to the White House for a listening session on infrastructure improvements. “With millions of Texans who travel by plane, this modernization is essential to improving quality of travel and providing more affordable and better travel options”, he said. The new entity should honor existing labor agreements but air traffic controllers would no longer be federal employees.

Despite that support, the nation’s largest airline passenger organization raised concerns Monday about handing over control of the nation’s air traffic to a private organization. But oversight of air traffic management and the almost 30,000 workers in that area would go to a private not-for-profit organisation. The Pennsylvania Republican, who heads the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, pushed for privatization a year ago but his efforts stalled. Trump and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the change would also reduce costs and fuel consumption for airlines.

He said the amount of congressional study of the proposal has been limited and it needs a more thorough review.

White House officials said the new entity would be overseen by a 13-member board that will include members from the airline industry, unions, general aviation, one airport representative and other stakeholders. The Clinton administration proposed spinning off air traffic operations into a government corporation but ran into congressional opposition. US airlines favor the reforms, asserting that the FAA’s current program is insufficient. The FAA spent $7 billion to modernize the aviation system during the Obama administration.

SCHAPER: The president’s plan calls for a three-year transition in which air traffic control operations would be turned over to a private nonprofit entity, similar to how it’s done in Canada.

The proposal is part of Trump’s $1 trillion infrastructure improvement plans.

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Bill Shuster, Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, introduced the Aviation, Innovation, Reform and Re-authorization (AIRR) Act in 2016 that would establish the ATC system as a non-profit corporation outside of the federal government that modernizes the system while also protects the controllers.