Minutes ago Trump in the Oval Office said he would be making a statement about the hearing. With his tweets and his bravado, Trump is putting his mark on the presidency in his first 100 days in office. He’s tested conventional political wisdom by eschewing travel, church, transparency, discipline, consistency and decorum. In his testimony, Comey confirmed they hacked the 2016 presidential election and that Trump was never under investigation.

Comey accused the president of demanding his loyalty and asking him to back off an investigation into a former top Trump aide – both of which the White House denies.

Trump has claimed “total vindication” over the hearing’s revelations, all while ripping the “false statements and lies” that surround the ongoing investigations on Russian Federation. Comey also testified he gave copies of memos he wrote about his meetings with Trump to a friend so they could be shared with reporters. This is all likely about to change as a scheduled joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is expected to commence at approximately 2:45 PM EST.

“Security and defense represent a key component of the U.S”. “As a dependable ally, Romania is doing its share”.