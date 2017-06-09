Pro-Kremlin lawmaker dismissive of Comey’s testimony

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct”.

Former FBI Director James Comey said Thursday that he kept records of his talks with President Donald Trump because he thought the president might “lie”.

Under oath on Thursday, Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee that he consciously decided to make the memo detailing Trump’s request unclassified.

Mr Comey admitted in his sworn testimony that he had asked a friend to leak notes he kept detailing his meetings with Mr Trump to a reporter. “I was honestly concerned that he would lie about the nature of our meeting”.

“I was sacked in some way to change, or the endeavour was to change, the way the Russian Federation investigation was being conducted”.

“There are so many questions that Mr. Comey’s testimony leaves hanging out there”.

After Comey delivered his much-anticipated testimony, Trump’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, held a news conference in which he sought to refute several of Comey’s assertions. “But I asked him to, because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel”.

The rift between Trump and Comey was also clear on Thursday, when Comey expressed confidence that the American people should choose to believe him – not Trump – at the hearing.

Comey portrayed Trump as dismissive of the FBI’s independence.

Fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony Thursday before a Senate panel offered near certainty that President Trump is under investigation for obstruction of justice, says a Duke law professor. “The president also never told Mr. Comey, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty'”.

“I tried “honest” first, and also – you see it in my testimony – I tried to explain to him why it’s in his interests, and every president’s interest, for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to be ‘apart, ‘ in a way, because its credibility is important to a president and to the country”, Comey said.

“I was anxious because the media was camping at the end of my driveway at that point”, says Comey.

The New York Times first reported on the memo on May 16.

Comey also touched on his exchanges with President Donald Trump regarding the FBI investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.